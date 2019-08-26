Through Aug. 25

RACES POS.
1. Christopher Bell 23 5.888
2. Tyler Reddick 23 6.604
3. Justin Allgaier 23 7.595
4. Cole Custer 23 8.147
5. Austin Cindric 23 9.077
6. Chase Briscoe 23 10.074
7. Noah Gragson 23 10.110
8. Michael Annett 23 10.289
9. Justin Haley 23 11.899
10. John H. Nemechek 23 12.043