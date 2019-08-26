https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/NASCAR-Xfinity-Average-Running-Position-14379221.php
NASCAR Xfinity Average Running Position
Through Aug. 25
|RACES
|POS.
|1.
|Christopher Bell
|23
|5.888
|2.
|Tyler Reddick
|23
|6.604
|3.
|Justin Allgaier
|23
|7.595
|4.
|Cole Custer
|23
|8.147
|5.
|Austin Cindric
|23
|9.077
|6.
|Chase Briscoe
|23
|10.074
|7.
|Noah Gragson
|23
|10.110
|8.
|Michael Annett
|23
|10.289
|9.
|Justin Haley
|23
|11.899
|10.
|John H. Nemechek
|23
|12.043
