https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/NASCAR-Monster-Energy-Cup-Laps-in-Top-15-15044827.php
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Laps in Top 15
Through Feb. 9
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|Kyle Busch
|84.7
|8691
|2.
|Kevin Harvick
|82.6
|8466
|3.
|Martin Truex Jr
|79.1
|8112
|4.
|Brad Keselowski
|76.7
|7867
|5.
|Ryan Blaney
|76.7
|7867
|6.
|Denny Hamlin
|76.2
|7819
|7.
|Joey Logano
|75.5
|7739
|8.
|Clint Bowyer
|74.4
|7630
|9.
|Kurt Busch
|74.0
|7591
|10.
|Kyle Larson
|69.1
|7085
