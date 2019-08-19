https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/NASCAR-Gander-Outdoors-Truck-Laps-Led-Leaders-14355487.php
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Laps Led Leaders
Through Aug. 18
1. Kyle Busch, 575.
2. Ross Chastain, 383.
3. Brett Moffitt, 306.
4. Grant Enfinger, 293.
5. Stewart Friesen, 203.
6. Sheldon Creed, 142.
7. Austin Hill, 121.
8. Chase Briscoe, 93.
9. Ben Rhodes, 87.
10. Johnny Sauter, 76.
11. Christian Eckes, 58.
12. Chandler Smith, 55.
13. Todd Gilliland, 53.
14. Tyler Ankrum, 52.
15. Matt Crafton, 34.
16. Greg Biffle, 18.
16. Brandon Jones, 18.
18. David Gilliland, 16.
19. Harrison Burton, 12.
20. Anthony Alfredo, 3.
20. Kyle Benjamin, 3.
22. Tyler Dippel, 2.
22. Camden Murphy, 2.
22. Angela Ruch, 2.
25. T.J. Bell, 1.
25. Spencer Boyd, 1.
25. Dylan Lupton, 1.
25. Joe Nemechek, 1.
25. Stefan Parsons, 1.
25. Josh Reaume, 1.
