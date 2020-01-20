https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/NASCAR-Gander-Outdoors-Truck-Average-Running-14989860.php
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Average Running Position
Through Jan. 19
|RACES
|POS.
|1.
|Brett Moffitt
|23
|7.238
|2.
|Ross Chastain
|23
|7.700
|3.
|Matt Crafton
|23
|8.424
|4.
|Grant Enfinger
|23
|9.299
|5.
|Ben Rhodes
|23
|9.305
|6.
|Stewart Friesen
|23
|9.449
|7.
|Harrison Burton
|23
|10.027
|8.
|Todd Gilliland
|23
|10.233
|9.
|Sheldon Creed
|23
|10.247
|10.
|Austin Hill
|23
|11.051
