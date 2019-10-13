g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg
Totals 1 39 7 13 1 0 3 7 2 11 .333
Torres 2b 1 5 1 3 1 0 1 5 0 1 .600
Urshela 3b 1 4 1 2 0 0 1 1 0 1 .500
Stanton lf 1 4 1 2 0 0 1 1 0 1 .500
LeMahieu 1b 1 4 3 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 .500
Judge rf 1 5 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 .400
Sánchez c 1 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Gregorius ss 1 4 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Maybin lf 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Gardner cf 1 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Encarnación dh 1 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 .000

___

Houston
g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg
Totals 1 27 0 3 0 0 0 0 2 6 .111
Tucker rf 1 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Altuve 2b 1 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Brantley lf-rf 1 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Springer cf 1 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Gurriel 1b 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Díaz lf-ph 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Correa ss 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Chirinos c 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Bregman 3b 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Alvarez dh 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000

___

PITCHING SUMMARY
New York
g cg ip h r er bb so hb wp w l sv era
Britton 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Loaisiga 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Ottavino 1 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Tanaka 1 0 6 1 0 0 1 4 0 0 1 0 0 0.00

___

Houston
g cg ip h r er bb so hb wp w l sv era
James 1 0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Rondón 1 0 0 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Greinke 1 0 6 7 3 3 0 6 0 1 0 1 0 4.50
Abreu 1 0 0 2-3 2 2 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 27.00
Pressly 1 0 0 2-3 4 2 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 27.00

___

SCORE BY INNINGS
Houston 000 000 000 0
New York 000 102 202 7

E_Springer. LOB_Houston 6, N.Y. Yankees 13. 2B_Torres. HR_Torres, Urshela, Stanton. RBIs_Torres 5, Urshela, Stanton. SB_Judge.

Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Bill Welke; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Dan Bellino; Right, Mark Carlson; Left, Kerwin Danley.

T_Game 1 at Houston, 3:11.

A_Game 1 at Houston, 43311.