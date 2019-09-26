N.Y. Yankees-Tampa Bay Runs

Rays first. Joey Wendle homers to center field. Austin Meadows singles to right field. Travis d'Arnaud called out on strikes. Ji-Man Choi singles to right field. Austin Meadows to second. Avisail Garcia lines out to deep right center field to Aaron Judge. Austin Meadows to third. Brandon Lowe singles to right field. Ji-Man Choi to second. Austin Meadows scores. Matt Duffy strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rays 2, Yankees 0.

Rays sixth. Avisail Garcia singles to right center field. Brandon Lowe strikes out swinging. Matt Duffy doubles to left field, tagged out at third, Tyler Wade to Didi Gregorius to Aaron Judge. Avisail Garcia scores. Kevin Kiermaier strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 3, Yankees 0.

Rays eighth. Ji-Man Choi lines out to first base to Luke Voit. Avisail Garcia homers to left field. Mike Brosseau pinch-hitting for Brandon Lowe. Mike Brosseau strikes out swinging. Matt Duffy strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 4, Yankees 0.