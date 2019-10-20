https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/N-Y-Yankees-Houston-Runs-14548886.php N.Y. Yankees-Houston Runs Published 7:45 pm EDT, Sunday, October 20, 2019 Most Popular 1 No. 4 Darien stays focused, routs Trinity/Wright Tech with No. 3 Greenwich on deck 2 Darien mosquito tests positive for EEE; School district informs parents, will modify schedule 3 Graphic video appears to show Mexican drug cartel members blowing up man, child 4 Tokeneke Pumpkin Carnival, a long-time town tradition, returns Oct. 19 5 New Canaan nets three first-half goals and tops rival Darien 6 School employee pleads not guilty to rape, sodomy after police say she had sex with a student 7 Four Seasons Ball’s ‘Emerald Anniversary’ honors Cindi Bigelow of Bigelow Tea View Comments © 2019 Hearst Communications, Inc.