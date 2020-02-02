Recommended Video:

N.Y. Rangers 1 0 0 1
Detroit 0 0 0 0

First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 20 (Kreider, Strome), 12:13 (pp).

Second Period_None.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 6-14-11_31. Detroit 11-11-11_33.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 1 of 2; Detroit 0 of 2.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 10-10-3 (33 shots-33 saves). Detroit, Bernier 10-13-2 (31-30).

A_19,515 (20,000). T_2:18.

Referees_Mitch Dunning, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Pierre Racicot, Andrew Smith.