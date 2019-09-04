N.Y. Mets-Washington Runs

Nationals first. Trea Turner pops out to shallow right field to Joe Panik. Asdrubal Cabrera doubles to deep right center field. Anthony Rendon grounds out to first base, Pete Alonso to Jacob deGrom. Asdrubal Cabrera to third. Juan Soto doubles to right center field. Asdrubal Cabrera scores. Matt Adams strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Nationals 1, Mets 0.

Mets fourth. Pete Alonso singles to right field. Michael Conforto singles to right field. Pete Alonso to second. Wilson Ramos doubles to deep left field. Michael Conforto to third. Pete Alonso scores. Brandon Nimmo out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Victor Robles. Michael Conforto scores. Joe Panik homers to center field. Wilson Ramos scores. Todd Frazier grounds out to shortstop, Trea Turner to Matt Adams. Luis Guillorme doubles to deep right field. Jacob deGrom strikes out swinging.

4 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mets 4, Nationals 1.

Nationals sixth. Anthony Rendon lines out to right center field to Michael Conforto. Juan Soto hit by pitch. Matt Adams singles to right field. Juan Soto to second. Kurt Suzuki singles to deep center field. Matt Adams to second. Juan Soto scores. Gerardo Parra grounds out to second base. Kurt Suzuki out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mets 4, Nationals 2.

Mets eighth. Jeff McNeil homers to center field. Pete Alonso singles to left field. Michael Conforto pops out to shallow infield to Matt Adams. Wilson Ramos grounds out to third base. Pete Alonso out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mets 5, Nationals 2.

Nationals eighth. Anthony Rendon singles to shallow infield. Juan Soto homers to center field. Anthony Rendon scores. Matt Adams pops out to shortstop to Luis Guillorme. Kurt Suzuki pops out to Pete Alonso. Gerardo Parra pops out to shallow center field to Luis Guillorme.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mets 5, Nationals 4.

Mets ninth. Brandon Nimmo homers to center field. Joe Panik singles to left field. Todd Frazier walks. Luis Guillorme lines out to left field to Juan Soto. Tomas Nido grounds out to shortstop, Trea Turner to Matt Adams. Todd Frazier to second. Juan Lagares to third. Jeff McNeil singles to left center field, advances to 2nd. Todd Frazier scores. Juan Lagares scores. Pete Alonso homers to center field. Jeff McNeil scores. Michael Conforto flies out to center field to Victor Robles.

5 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Mets 10, Nationals 4.

Nationals ninth. Victor Robles singles to shortstop. Howie Kendrick pinch-hitting for Javy Guerra. Howie Kendrick flies out to deep right field to Michael Conforto. Trea Turner doubles to deep right center field. Victor Robles scores. Asdrubal Cabrera singles to center field. Trea Turner to third. Anthony Rendon singles to left field. Asdrubal Cabrera to second. Trea Turner scores. Juan Soto singles to right field. Anthony Rendon to second. Asdrubal Cabrera to third. Ryan Zimmerman pinch-hitting for Matt Adams. Ryan Zimmerman doubles to deep right center field. Juan Soto to third. Anthony Rendon scores. Asdrubal Cabrera scores. Kurt Suzuki homers to left field. Michael A. Taylor scores. Juan Soto scores.

7 runs, 7 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Nationals 11, Mets 10.