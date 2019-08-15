N.Y. Mets-Atlanta Runs

Braves second. Josh Donaldson singles to center field. Adam Duvall walks. Josh Donaldson to second. Johan Camargo reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Adam Duvall out at second. Josh Donaldson to third. Ender Inciarte doubles. Johan Camargo to third. Josh Donaldson scores. Tyler Flowers flies out to right field to Michael Conforto. Dallas Keuchel grounds out to shallow infield, Steven Matz to Pete Alonso.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 1, Mets 0.

Mets seventh. Ruben Tejada flies out to right field to Ronald Acuna Jr.. Juan Lagares flies out to right field to Ronald Acuna Jr.. Steven Matz singles to right field. Amed Rosario singles to left center field, advances to 2nd. Steven Matz to third. J.D. Davis singles to center field. Amed Rosario scores. Steven Matz scores. Pete Alonso flies out to center field to Ender Inciarte.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mets 2, Braves 1.

Braves seventh. Josh Donaldson walks. Adam Duvall singles to deep left field. Josh Donaldson to second. Johan Camargo singles to left field. Adam Duvall to second. Josh Donaldson to third. Ender Inciarte singles to left center field. Johan Camargo to second. Adam Duvall to third. Josh Donaldson scores. Tyler Flowers singles to second base. Ender Inciarte to second. Johan Camargo to third. Adam Duvall scores. Matt Joyce pinch-hitting for Chris Martin. Matt Joyce reaches on a fielder's choice to right field. Tyler Flowers out at second. Ender Inciarte to third. Johan Camargo scores. Ronald Acuna Jr. singles to right center field. Matt Joyce to second. Ender Inciarte scores. Ozzie Albies singles to shallow left field. Ronald Acuna Jr. to second. Matt Joyce scores. Freddie Freeman grounds out to shortstop. Ozzie Albies out at second.

5 runs, 6 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 6, Mets 2.

Mets ninth. Ruben Tejada grounds out to shortstop, Johan Camargo to Freddie Freeman. Juan Lagares singles to center field. Joe Panik pinch-hitting for Aaron Altherr. Joe Panik doubles to left field. Juan Lagares to third. Amed Rosario singles to left field. Joe Panik to third. Juan Lagares scores. Luis Guillorme pinch-hitting for Jeurys Familia. Luis Guillorme singles to left center field. Amed Rosario to second. Joe Panik scores. Pete Alonso reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Luis Guillorme to second. Amed Rosario to third. Fielding error by Johan Camargo. Wilson Ramos strikes out swinging. Michael Conforto strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Braves 6, Mets 4.