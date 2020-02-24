https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/N-Y-Islanders-4-San-Jose-1-15078630.php
N.Y. Islanders 4, San Jose 1
|San Jose
|1
|0
|0
|—
|1
|N.Y. Islanders
|1
|2
|1
|—
|4
First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 18 (Barzal, Eberle), 6:49. 2, San Jose, Gambrell 5 (Meier, Simek), 10:36.
Second Period_3, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 19 (Toews, Barzal), 1:10. 4, N.Y. Islanders, Toews 6 (Nelson), 17:38.
Third Period_5, N.Y. Islanders, Bailey 13 (Nelson, Lee), 17:41 (en).
Shots on Goal_San Jose 10-10-10_30. N.Y. Islanders 8-6-12_26.
Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 1; N.Y. Islanders 0 of 3.
Goalies_San Jose, Jones 14-19-2 (25 shots-22 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Varlamov 19-12-4 (30-29).
A_13,917 (13,917). T_2:22.
Referees_Peter MacDougall, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Brian Murphy.
