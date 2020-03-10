N. Kentucky 80, Green Bay 69
Patterson 2-4 2-2 6, Davis 6-12 2-2 14, Hankerson 3-9 0-0 7, McCloud 4-17 7-9 16, Schwartz 4-8 3-4 12, Bell 5-9 0-0 11, Pipes 1-6 0-0 3, Crist 0-2 0-0 0, McNair 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-67 14-17 69.
Nelson 1-1 2-2 4, Walton 6-18 5-5 19, Faulkner 2-6 2-2 6, Sharpe 8-16 2-2 20, Tate 6-10 10-15 23, Langdon 2-7 0-0 5, Djoko 0-1 1-2 1, Adheke 1-1 0-0 2, Eleeda 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 22-28 80.
Halftime_Green Bay 30-29. 3-Point Goals_Green Bay 5-20 (Bell 1-1, Hankerson 1-2, Schwartz 1-3, Pipes 1-4, McCloud 1-7, Davis 0-1, Crist 0-2), N. Kentucky 6-22 (Sharpe 2-6, Walton 2-7, Tate 1-2, Langdon 1-4, Djoko 0-1, Faulkner 0-2). Rebounds_Green Bay 35 (Bell 8), N. Kentucky 37 (Walton 11). Assists_Green Bay 13 (McCloud, Pipes 4), N. Kentucky 13 (Langdon 4). Total Fouls_Green Bay 23, N. Kentucky 16. A_1,923 (6,500).