N. ILLINOIS 71, E. MICHIGAN 68
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|E. MICHIGAN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Toure
|33
|6-10
|2-2
|4-11
|1
|3
|14
|Dillard
|27
|2-4
|1-3
|1-2
|3
|5
|5
|Morgan
|27
|5-7
|4-7
|2-5
|0
|0
|16
|Binelli
|24
|4-15
|3-3
|0-5
|1
|3
|13
|Montero
|23
|6-11
|2-2
|1-1
|1
|4
|15
|Barnes
|22
|1-2
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|0
|2
|Groce
|21
|1-8
|0-0
|0-5
|3
|2
|3
|Spottsville
|14
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|5
|0
|King
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|0
|C.James
|2
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-61
|12-17
|8-34
|14
|22
|68
Percentages: FG .410, FT .706.
3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Morgan 2-3, Binelli 2-9, Groce 1-5, Montero 1-5, Dillard 0-1, C.James 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Toure 3, King).
Turnovers: 12 (Groce 4, Dillard 3, Toure 3, Barnes, Morgan).
Steals: 8 (Morgan 3, Binelli 2, Groce 2, Montero).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|N. ILLINOIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|German
|37
|5-12
|4-4
|0-7
|2
|2
|17
|Hankerson
|32
|2-4
|4-6
|0-3
|6
|4
|9
|McCarty
|30
|5-9
|4-6
|4-7
|3
|4
|14
|Beane
|21
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|4
|2
|7
|L.James
|21
|2-6
|0-0
|1-7
|1
|2
|4
|Scott
|15
|3-7
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|1
|6
|Cochran
|14
|2-3
|1-2
|0-3
|0
|3
|5
|Henry-Hayes
|13
|1-5
|4-4
|1-3
|1
|0
|7
|Daow
|12
|1-3
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|1
|2
|Mateen
|5
|0-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-56
|18-25
|10-40
|18
|19
|71
Percentages: FG .411, FT .720.
3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (German 3-7, Beane 2-3, Hankerson 1-2, Henry-Hayes 1-3, Daow 0-1, Mateen 0-1, Scott 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 13 (McCarty 4, Hankerson 3, German 2, Beane, Cochran, Daow, L.James).
Steals: 8 (Hankerson 2, L.James 2, Beane, Daow, German, McCarty).
Technical Fouls: None.
|E. Michigan
|24
|44
|—
|68
|N. Illinois
|32
|39
|—
|71
A_1,074 (10,000).
