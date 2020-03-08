https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/N-DAKOTA-ST-71-DENVER-69-15114171.php
N. DAKOTA ST. 71, DENVER 69
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DENVER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Green
|21
|1-1
|0-0
|0-6
|0
|5
|2
|Jones
|35
|10-12
|1-4
|3-7
|2
|1
|21
|Gatlin
|36
|2-6
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|5
|Murkey
|36
|8-23
|1-1
|4-13
|4
|5
|17
|Townsend
|40
|9-17
|0-1
|0-4
|3
|2
|20
|Eastmond
|21
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|4
|0
|Bickham
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|2
|Kurnaz
|5
|0-1
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|2
|2
|Totals
|200
|31-62
|4-8
|8-37
|11
|24
|69
Percentages: FG .500, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 3-10, .300 (Townsend 2-5, Gatlin 1-3, Murkey 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Murkey 3, Gatlin, Green).
Turnovers: 10 (Eastmond 2, Green 2, Murkey 2, Bickham, Gatlin, Jones, Townsend).
Steals: 4 (Jones 2, Gatlin, Murkey).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|N. DAKOTA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kreuser
|33
|1-6
|4-4
|0-5
|1
|3
|7
|Samuelson
|27
|2-5
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|3
|6
|Shahid
|35
|7-13
|5-6
|0-1
|2
|1
|22
|Ward
|38
|7-19
|6-7
|2-7
|2
|3
|20
|Griesel
|34
|3-8
|3-6
|6-13
|0
|1
|10
|Hunter
|19
|1-4
|1-2
|0-0
|1
|1
|4
|Witz
|6
|0-0
|0-1
|0-2
|1
|0
|0
|Knotek
|4
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Quayle
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-57
|19-26
|9-32
|7
|12
|71
Percentages: FG .386, FT .731.
3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Shahid 3-4, Samuelson 2-5, Griesel 1-2, Hunter 1-2, Kreuser 1-5, Knotek 0-1, Ward 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Kreuser).
Turnovers: 8 (Hunter 3, Shahid 3, Griesel, Ward).
Steals: 4 (Griesel, Hunter, Shahid, Witz).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Denver
|30
|39
|—
|69
|N. Dakota St.
|36
|35
|—
|71
.
