FG FT Reb
N. COLORADO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Jockuch 18 4-6 2-4 0-2 0 3 10
Harris 29 4-7 2-2 1-2 0 2 12
Hume 32 1-2 0-0 0-5 1 2 3
Johnson 34 2-6 2-3 0-4 1 2 6
Radebaugh 31 8-13 3-4 0-6 5 2 21
Edwards 21 4-5 5-7 1-5 0 2 13
Masten 17 0-2 4-6 0-0 1 0 4
McCobb 14 1-2 0-0 0-4 0 1 2
Smoots 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 24-43 18-26 2-28 8 14 71

Percentages: FG .558, FT .692.

3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Radebaugh 2-3, Harris 2-5, Hume 1-2, McCobb 0-1, Johnson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Hume 2).

Turnovers: 14 (Hume 3, Jockuch 3, Masten 2, Smoots 2, Edwards, Harris, McCobb, Radebaugh).

Steals: 3 (Harris 2, McCobb).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
MONTANA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Carter-Hollinger 34 6-11 2-2 2-8 2 2 15
Samuelson 20 4-8 0-0 2-8 0 4 8
Falls 37 2-6 2-2 0-1 3 3 6
Manuel 40 1-7 0-0 0-2 2 1 2
Pridgett 32 12-23 2-5 2-7 2 4 26
Owens 18 2-2 1-2 0-1 0 1 5
Vazquez 13 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Anderson 3 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 2
Egun 3 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Totals 200 28-60 7-11 6-28 9 18 64

Percentages: FG .467, FT .636.

3-Point Goals: 1-12, .083 (Carter-Hollinger 1-3, Falls 0-1, Vazquez 0-1, Pridgett 0-2, Samuelson 0-2, Manuel 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Anderson).

Turnovers: 10 (Pridgett 3, Carter-Hollinger 2, Falls 2, Manuel 2, Vazquez).

Steals: 6 (Falls 2, Manuel, Owens, Pridgett, Vazquez).

Technical Fouls: None.

N. Colorado 30 41 71
Montana 25 39 64

A_4,822 (7,321).