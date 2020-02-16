Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
N. COLORADO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Jockuch 21 4-5 0-0 0-5 0 1 8
Harris 32 5-8 1-1 0-1 0 1 14
Hume 32 4-6 1-1 1-5 1 2 10
Johnson 31 1-3 0-0 0-1 2 1 3
Radebaugh 35 10-16 0-0 0-4 6 4 21
Edwards 19 3-4 2-2 0-5 0 1 8
Masten 14 2-2 0-2 0-0 2 2 4
McCobb 11 0-0 0-0 0-1 1 1 0
Smoots 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 29-44 4-6 1-22 12 13 68

Percentages: FG .659, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Harris 3-5, Hume 1-3, Johnson 1-3, Radebaugh 1-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 15 (Hume 5, Radebaugh 4, McCobb 2, Smoots 2, Edwards, Johnson).

Steals: 3 (Hume, Johnson, Radebaugh).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
SACRAMENTO ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Patton 24 4-7 6-6 1-2 1 4 14
Fowler 35 4-9 2-3 0-1 4 0 10
Davis 25 4-9 0-2 1-4 6 0 9
Mauriohooho-Le'afa 37 6-12 0-0 0-2 1 1 13
Nwachukwu 18 1-4 0-0 1-2 0 1 2
Esposito 19 4-7 2-2 2-3 1 0 10
Jacobs 18 3-4 0-0 0-3 0 2 7
Bridges 13 0-0 0-0 1-2 0 2 0
Cooke-Harper 7 0-1 0-2 1-1 0 1 0
FitzPatrick 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 26-53 10-15 7-20 13 12 65

Percentages: FG .491, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Jacobs 1-1, Mauriohooho-Le'afa 1-2, Davis 1-3, Esposito 0-1, Fowler 0-2, Nwachukwu 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Cooke-Harper, Jacobs).

Turnovers: 8 (Davis 2, Fowler 2, Esposito, Jacobs, Nwachukwu, Patton).

Steals: 7 (Davis 2, Patton 2, Esposito, Mauriohooho-Le'afa, Nwachukwu).

Technical Fouls: None.

N. Colorado 37 31 68
Sacramento St. 31 34 65

A_998 (1,012).