Calgary 0 0 0 0
Montreal 1 0 1 2

First Period_1, Montreal, Weal 5 (Weise, Petry), 13:30.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_2, Montreal, Poehling 1, 9:45.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 7-9-15_31. Montreal 17-15-5_37.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 2; Montreal 0 of 3.

Goalies_Calgary, Rittich 18-11-5 (37 shots-35 saves). Montreal, Price 18-16-4 (31-31).

A_20,790 (21,288). T_2:19.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Derek Nansen.