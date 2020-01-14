https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Montreal-2-Calgary-0-14972711.php
Montreal 2, Calgary 0
First Period_1, Montreal, Weal 5 (Weise, Petry), 13:30.
Second Period_None.
Third Period_2, Montreal, Poehling 1, 9:45.
Shots on Goal_Calgary 7-9-15_31. Montreal 17-15-5_37.
Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 2; Montreal 0 of 3.
Goalies_Calgary, Rittich 18-11-5 (37 shots-35 saves). Montreal, Price 18-16-4 (31-31).
A_20,790 (21,288). T_2:19.
Referees_Jake Brenk, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Derek Nansen.
