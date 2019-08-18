Minnesota-Texas Runs

Twins first. Max Kepler grounds out to second base, Rougned Odor to Logan Forsythe. Miguel Sano singles to left center field. Jorge Polanco singles to right field. Miguel Sano to third. Eddie Rosario reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Jorge Polanco out at second. Miguel Sano scores. Fielding error by Ariel Jurado. Mitch Garver walks. Luis Arraez singles to center field. Mitch Garver to second. Eddie Rosario scores. Marwin Gonzalez doubles to deep left center field. Luis Arraez scores. Mitch Garver scores. C.J. Cron homers to center field. Marwin Gonzalez scores. Jake Cave lines out to deep left field to Shin-Soo Choo.

6 runs, 5 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Twins 6, Rangers 0.

Rangers first. Shin-Soo Choo singles to right field. Danny Santana homers to right field. Shin-Soo Choo scores. Elvis Andrus grounds out to shallow infield, Jose Berrios to C.J. Cron. Nomar Mazara strikes out swinging. Hunter Pence pops out to shallow right field to Luis Arraez.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 6, Rangers 2.

Twins second. Max Kepler walks. Miguel Sano singles to left field. Max Kepler to second. Jorge Polanco singles to center field. Miguel Sano to second. Max Kepler to third. Eddie Rosario out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Danny Santana. Miguel Sano to third. Max Kepler scores. Mitch Garver reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Jorge Polanco out at second. Miguel Sano scores. Luis Arraez grounds out to second base, Rougned Odor to Logan Forsythe.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 8, Rangers 2.

Rangers second. Rougned Odor walks. Logan Forsythe reaches on error to shallow center field, advances to 2nd. Rougned Odor to third. Fielding error by Miguel Sano. Isiah Kiner-Falefa singles to center field, advances to 2nd. Logan Forsythe to third. Rougned Odor scores. Jose Trevino strikes out swinging. Shin-Soo Choo grounds out to shortstop, Jorge Polanco to C.J. Cron. Isiah Kiner-Falefa to third. Logan Forsythe scores. Danny Santana homers to center field. Isiah Kiner-Falefa scores. Elvis Andrus grounds out to third base, Miguel Sano to C.J. Cron.

4 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Twins 8, Rangers 6.

Twins fifth. Luis Arraez strikes out swinging. Marwin Gonzalez singles to left field. C.J. Cron hit by pitch. Marwin Gonzalez to second. Jake Cave singles to left field. C.J. Cron to second. Marwin Gonzalez to third. Max Kepler singles to center field. Jake Cave to second. C.J. Cron to third. Marwin Gonzalez scores. Miguel Sano strikes out swinging. Jorge Polanco reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Max Kepler out at second.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Twins 9, Rangers 6.

Rangers fifth. Danny Santana grounds out to first base to C.J. Cron. Elvis Andrus singles to center field. Nomar Mazara singles to shallow left field. Elvis Andrus to second. Hunter Pence walks. Nomar Mazara to second. Elvis Andrus to third. Rougned Odor walks. Hunter Pence to second. Nomar Mazara to third. Elvis Andrus scores. Logan Forsythe strikes out on a foul tip. Isiah Kiner-Falefa flies out to center field to Jake Cave.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Twins 9, Rangers 7.

Twins eighth. Jorge Polanco doubles to deep center field. Eddie Rosario flies out to left field to Shin-Soo Choo. Mitch Garver singles to left center field, advances to 2nd. Jorge Polanco scores. Luis Arraez pops out to shallow left field to Elvis Andrus. Marwin Gonzalez grounds out to second base, Rougned Odor to Logan Forsythe.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 10, Rangers 7.

Twins ninth. C.J. Cron grounds out to shortstop, Elvis Andrus to Logan Forsythe. Jake Cave singles to center field. Max Kepler pops out to Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Miguel Sano homers to center field. Jake Cave scores. Jorge Polanco walks. Eddie Rosario pops out to shallow left field to Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 12, Rangers 7.