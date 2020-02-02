Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
MINNESOTA (14-8) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Bello 46 2-8 15-19 8-22 3 2 19
Brunson 18 0-3 0-0 0-1 1 0 0
Hubbard 49 6-12 0-0 0-1 1 3 17
Powell 48 4-17 10-10 1-5 4 4 19
Scalia 45 1-9 4-6 1-6 2 3 7
Bello 22 2-2 1-4 2-4 0 2 5
Adashchyk 22 3-5 0-0 0-3 0 5 6
Totals 250 18-56 30-39 15-50 11 19 73

Percentages: FG 32.143, FT .769.

3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Hubbard 5-9, Powell 1-7, Scalia 1-7, Bello 0-2, Brunson 0-1, Adashchyk 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 6 (Bello 4, Bello 2)

Turnovers: 26 (Bello 6, Powell 5, Hubbard 3, Adashchyk 3, Brunson 2, Scalia 2)

Steals: 6 (Bello 2, Adashchyk 2, Hubbard 1, Powell 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
RUTGERS (16-5) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Gilles 23 2-6 0-0 0-2 1 4 5
Mack 50 7-16 2-4 4-14 2 3 16
Wallace 17 3-8 0-0 0-2 0 5 6
Guirantes 45 5-18 8-8 1-8 3 4 19
Sanders 47 5-11 6-8 2-4 3 4 17
Singleton 11 0-1 0-0 1-1 1 0 0
Davenport 6 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 3 0
Broughton 43 1-7 0-0 1-5 1 3 2
Migliore 8 2-3 0-0 0-1 0 0 6
Totals 250 25-71 16-20 13-43 11 26 71

Percentages: FG 35.211, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Migliore 2-3, Gilles 1-2, Guirantes 1-4, Sanders 1-2, Mack 0-2, Broughton 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Mack 1, Guirantes 1)

Turnovers: 17 (Guirantes 4, Sanders 3, Broughton 3, Gilles 2, Singleton 2, Mack 1, Wallace 1)

Steals: 12 (Mack 4, Sanders 4, Gilles 2, Guirantes 2)

Technical Fouls: None

Rutgers 14 16 5 22 4 10 71
Minnesota 15 12 11 19 4 12 73

A_4,319

Officials_Nykesha Thompson, Kevin Pethtel, Beverly Roberts