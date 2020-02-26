https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Milwaukee-Bucks-Stax-15085620.php
Milwaukee Bucks Stax
Recommended Video:
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|G.Antetokounmpo
|52
|30.9
|567-1029
|.551
|77-245
|332-535
|.621
|1543
|29.7
|Middleton
|51
|29.9
|393-773
|.508
|124-283
|166-183
|.907
|1076
|21.1
|Bledsoe
|50
|27.3
|290-602
|.482
|66-187
|146-177
|.825
|792
|15.8
|B.Lopez
|55
|26.7
|217-508
|.427
|76-258
|84-101
|.832
|594
|10.8
|Hill
|48
|21.2
|164-307
|.534
|70-142
|61-73
|.836
|459
|9.6
|DiVincenzo
|53
|22.8
|182-400
|.455
|66-194
|52-67
|.776
|482
|9.1
|Matthews
|55
|24.5
|139-341
|.408
|89-238
|44-58
|.759
|411
|7.5
|Ilyasova
|52
|16.1
|134-284
|.472
|44-119
|61-73
|.836
|373
|7.2
|Korver
|47
|16.6
|99-237
|.418
|77-189
|26-31
|.839
|301
|6.4
|R.Lopez
|54
|14.1
|122-242
|.504
|27-86
|23-43
|.535
|294
|5.4
|Brown
|40
|14.3
|70-186
|.376
|31-95
|26-33
|.788
|197
|4.9
|Connaughton
|54
|18.0
|102-224
|.455
|37-115
|18-25
|.720
|259
|4.8
|Williams
|5
|17.2
|8-19
|.421
|5-15
|2-2
|1.000
|23
|4.6
|Bender
|7
|13.0
|10-21
|.476
|4-9
|2-3
|.667
|26
|3.7
|Wilson
|28
|8.7
|34-84
|.405
|11-46
|5-7
|.714
|84
|3.0
|T.Antetokounmpo
|15
|4.1
|13-23
|.565
|0-3
|4-9
|.444
|30
|2.0
|Mason
|4
|4.5
|1-7
|.143
|1-4
|2-4
|.500
|5
|1.3
|TEAM
|58
|240.9
|2545-5287
|.481
|805-2228
|1054-1424
|.740
|6949
|119.8
|OPPONENTS
|58
|240.9
|2246-5457
|.412
|812-2259
|936-1199
|.781
|6240
|107.6
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|G.Antetokounmpo
|122
|590
|712
|13.7
|302
|5.8
|162
|0
|55
|194
|57
|Middleton
|39
|280
|319
|6.3
|215
|4.2
|113
|0
|49
|103
|7
|Bledsoe
|37
|204
|241
|4.8
|274
|5.5
|106
|0
|46
|121
|24
|B.Lopez
|35
|210
|245
|4.5
|91
|1.7
|127
|0
|39
|55
|140
|Hill
|41
|99
|140
|2.9
|139
|2.9
|71
|0
|38
|44
|4
|DiVincenzo
|55
|199
|254
|4.8
|114
|2.2
|86
|0
|75
|64
|14
|Matthews
|12
|119
|131
|2.4
|81
|1.5
|80
|0
|31
|39
|9
|Ilyasova
|56
|201
|257
|4.9
|45
|.9
|83
|0
|22
|30
|14
|Korver
|12
|85
|97
|2.1
|55
|1.2
|61
|0
|20
|39
|11
|R.Lopez
|47
|84
|131
|2.4
|36
|.7
|65
|0
|9
|44
|39
|Brown
|26
|121
|147
|3.7
|37
|.9
|43
|0
|21
|32
|6
|Connaughton
|47
|180
|227
|4.2
|86
|1.6
|50
|0
|16
|40
|28
|Williams
|3
|14
|17
|3.4
|5
|1.0
|11
|0
|7
|1
|1
|Bender
|0
|20
|20
|2.9
|9
|1.3
|16
|0
|0
|5
|5
|Wilson
|7
|48
|55
|2.0
|18
|.6
|22
|0
|1
|14
|5
|T.Antetokounmpo
|6
|1
|7
|.5
|6
|.4
|9
|0
|2
|5
|1
|Mason
|1
|1
|2
|.5
|5
|1.3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|TEAM
|546
|2456
|3002
|51.8
|1518
|26.2
|1107
|0
|432
|855
|365
|OPPONENTS
|559
|2097
|2656
|45.8
|1384
|23.9
|1246
|1
|422
|834
|264
View Comments