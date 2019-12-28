FG FT Reb
MILWAUKEE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Ilyasova 24:22 7-8 2-2 3-17 0 1 18
Middleton 25:19 10-19 0-0 1-8 7 2 23
B.Lopez 23:29 8-14 1-2 0-2 5 0 19
DiVincenzo 22:42 3-8 4-4 0-2 2 1 10
Matthews 19:16 0-3 0-0 0-4 1 3 0
Brown 25:00 2-7 0-0 0-3 0 3 5
Connaughton 22:22 3-8 0-0 1-11 4 0 7
R.Lopez 20:43 5-8 0-3 0-1 1 0 10
Hill 20:04 4-7 0-0 0-3 2 1 8
Korver 17:37 2-4 2-2 0-1 3 0 8
Wilson 12:10 0-2 0-0 0-3 2 0 0
T.Antetokounmpo 6:56 2-3 0-0 1-1 2 2 4
Totals 240:00 46-91 9-13 6-56 29 13 112

Percentages: FG .505, FT .692.

3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Middleton 3-6, Ilyasova 2-2, B.Lopez 2-4, Korver 2-4, Connaughton 1-3, Brown 1-4, DiVincenzo 0-1, T.Antetokounmpo 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Matthews 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 8 (B.Lopez 3, R.Lopez 2, DiVincenzo, Ilyasova, Matthews).

Turnovers: 18 (Brown 3, Connaughton 3, Hill 3, Middleton 3, B.Lopez 2, Ilyasova 2, DiVincenzo, Korver).

Steals: 9 (DiVincenzo 3, Korver 2, Brown, Connaughton, Hill, T.Antetokounmpo).

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
ATLANTA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Collins 26:03 4-14 0-0 2-16 2 5 9
Hunter 22:42 2-8 0-0 0-0 1 2 5
Fernando 15:39 3-7 0-3 2-7 1 4 6
Huerter 27:04 4-9 2-2 1-3 3 1 12
Young 15:12 3-6 4-6 0-0 2 1 12
Reddish 30:06 5-12 0-0 0-5 1 0 11
Crabbe 21:01 7-10 2-3 0-4 0 2 20
Jones 18:56 1-5 0-0 3-4 1 1 2
Bembry 15:17 4-8 0-0 0-1 2 0 9
Goodwin 14:13 0-6 0-0 0-3 2 1 0
Carter 12:27 0-1 0-0 0-0 2 1 0
Parsons 10:57 0-4 0-0 0-1 1 0 0
Turner 10:23 0-1 0-0 0-2 2 0 0
Totals 240:00 33-91 8-14 8-46 20 18 86

Percentages: FG .363, FT .571.

3-Point Goals: 12-41, .293 (Crabbe 4-7, Huerter 2-4, Young 2-4, Bembry 1-2, Hunter 1-4, Reddish 1-4, Collins 1-6, Carter 0-1, Jones 0-1, Fernando 0-2, Parsons 0-2, Goodwin 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Collins 3, Jones 2, Fernando, Parsons, Reddish).

Turnovers: 18 (Young 4, Hunter 3, Collins 2, Huerter 2, Bembry, Crabbe, Fernando, Jones, Parsons, Reddish, Turner).

Steals: 10 (Crabbe 3, Hunter 2, Bembry, Fernando, Goodwin, Jones, Reddish).

Technical Fouls: None

Milwaukee 32 31 21 28 112
Atlanta 19 21 23 23 86

A_17,358 (18,118). T_1:59.