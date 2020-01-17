FG FT Reb
MICHIGAN ST. (10-7) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Belles 30 4-8 0-1 2-6 1 4 8
Hollie 27 2-3 0-0 1-3 2 1 4
Clouden 34 6-17 7-7 0-2 6 3 20
Joiner 29 3-6 1-2 1-6 2 2 9
McCutcheon 38 4-8 0-0 0-1 7 0 9
Cook 13 4-8 1-2 1-3 0 2 10
Parks 10 0-0 0-0 0-3 1 0 0
Ozment 13 2-4 1-2 0-3 0 0 6
Winston 6 1-2 0-0 0-0 1 0 2
Totals 200 26-56 10-14 7-31 20 12 68

Percentages: FG 46.429, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 6-12, .5 (Joiner 2-4, Clouden 1-4, McCutcheon 1-1, Cook 1-2, Ozment 1-1)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Belles 4)

Turnovers: 16 (Hollie 4, Clouden 3, Ozment 3, Joiner 2, Cook 2)

Steals: 10 (Hollie 2, Joiner 2, McCutcheon 2, Cook 2, Belles 1, Clouden 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
OHIO ST. (10-7) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Juhasz 33 2-10 3-4 6-10 4 2 7
Patty 27 5-8 1-2 2-9 0 4 12
Greene 27 3-8 3-4 1-1 2 4 10
Miller 31 0-5 1-2 0-2 2 1 1
Sheldon 25 4-6 0-0 1-3 1 1 11
Mikulasikova 13 4-4 2-3 0-2 1 2 11
Wone Aranaz 3 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Bell 24 2-7 0-0 2-5 6 0 5
Crooms 13 2-5 0-0 0-0 3 2 4
Satterfield 4 1-5 0-0 1-3 0 0 2
Totals 200 24-60 10-15 15-39 19 16 65

Percentages: FG 4.000, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Sheldon 3-3, Patty 1-3, Greene 1-3, Mikulasikova 1-1, Bell 1-3, Juhasz 0-1, Miller 0-1, Wone Aranaz 0-1, Crooms 0-1, Satterfield 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Juhasz 2, Patty 1)

Turnovers: 18 (Crooms 5, Patty 4, Greene 4, Miller 1, Mikulasikova 1, Bell 1)

Steals: 6 (Patty 2, Miller 1, Sheldon 1, Mikulasikova 1, Crooms 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Ohio St. 15 16 13 21 65
Michigan St. 14 12 22 20 68

A_3,700

Officials_Natasha Camy, Tiffany Bird, Tim Daley