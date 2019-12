Miami 38, Cincinnati 35, OT

Cincinnati 0 6 6 23 0 — 35 Miami 14 7 7 7 3 — 38

First Quarter

Mia_Wilkins 1 pass from Fitzpatrick (Sanders kick), 8:32. Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 6:28. Key Plays: Fitzpatrick 14 pass to Hurns; Fitzpatrick 12 pass to Wilson on 3rd-and-3; Fitzpatrick 27 pass to Hurns; Fitzpatrick 14 pass to Wilson. Miami 7, Cincinnati 0.

Mia_D.Parker 7 pass from Fitzpatrick (Sanders kick), 5:00. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 1:54. Key Plays: Fitzpatrick 19 pass to D.Parker on 3rd-and-12; Fitzpatrick 51 pass to D.Parker. Miami 14, Cincinnati 0.

Second Quarter

Cin_FG Bullock 20, 10:49. Drive: 12 plays, 78 yards, 6:29. Key Plays: Dalton 19 pass to Boyd; Dalton 34 pass to Ross. Miami 14, Cincinnati 3.

Mia_Gesicki 31 pass from Fitzpatrick (Sanders kick), 2:20. Drive: 6 plays, 87 yards, 2:48. Key Plays: Fitzpatrick 15 run; Fitzpatrick 35 pass to Wilson. Miami 21, Cincinnati 3.

Cin_FG Bullock 57, :02. Drive: 8 plays, 46 yards, 00:51. Key Plays: Dalton 14 pass to Boyd; Hayes 12-yard defensive pass interference penalty on 3rd-and-6; Dalton 3 pass to Bernard on 3rd-and-4; Dalton 12 pass to Ross on 4th-and-1. Miami 21, Cincinnati 6.

Third Quarter

Mia_Gesicki 13 pass from Fitzpatrick (Sanders kick), 8:24. Drive: 9 plays, 83 yards, 4:34. Key Plays: Fitzpatrick 22 pass to D.Parker; Vigil 15-yard roughing the passer penalty on 3rd-and-10; Fitzpatrick 15 pass to Ford on 3rd-and-13; Fitzpatrick 15 pass to Walford. Miami 28, Cincinnati 6.

Cin_Boyd 34 pass from Dalton (pass failed), 3:38. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 4:46. Key Plays: Dalton 19 pass to Erickson on 3rd-and-11; Dalton 15 pass to Ross on 3rd-and-9. Miami 28, Cincinnati 12.

Fourth Quarter

Mia_Gaskin 2 run (Sanders kick), 11:12. Drive: 9 plays, 45 yards, 4:03. Key Plays: Mabin 7-yard defensive pass interference penalty on 3rd-and-6; Gaskin 3 run on 3rd-and-1. Miami 35, Cincinnati 12.

Cin_Uzomah 8 pass from Dalton (Bullock kick), 6:11. Drive: 10 plays, 72 yards, 5:01. Key Plays: Phillips kick return to Cincinnati 28; Dalton 17 pass to Mixon; Dalton 16 pass to Eifert; Dalton 13 pass to Boyd; Dalton 7 pass to Erickson on 3rd-and-5. Miami 35, Cincinnati 19.

Cin_Boyd 3 pass from Dalton (Eifert pass from Dalton), :29. Drive: 14 plays, 63 yards, 2:38. Key Plays: Dalton 11 pass to Erickson; Dalton 11 pass to Boyd on 3rd-and-1; Rowe 5 interception return to Miami 27; Dalton 12 pass to Ross. Miami 35, Cincinnati 27.

Cin_Eifert 25 pass from Dalton (Dalton run), :00. Drive: 4 plays, 54 yards, 00:29. Key Play: Dalton 29 pass to Boyd. Cincinnati 35, Miami 35.

First Overtime

Mia_FG Sanders 37, :00. Drive: 10 plays, 51 yards, 3:19. Key Plays: Fitzpatrick 15 pass to Ford on 3rd-and-10; Fitzpatrick 14 pass to Gesicki; Fitzpatrick 28 pass to Ford. Miami 38, Cincinnati 35.

A_60,968.

___

Cin Mia FIRST DOWNS 25 29 Rushing 2 5 Passing 21 21 Penalty 2 3 THIRD DOWN EFF 4-18 6-16 FOURTH DOWN EFF 3-3 0-0 TOTAL NET YARDS 430 502 Total Plays 85 88 Avg Gain 5.1 5.7 NET YARDS RUSHING 59 96 Rushes 25 34 Avg per rush 2.4 2.8 NET YARDS PASSING 371 406 Sacked-Yds lost 4-25 2-13 Gross-Yds passing 396 419 Completed-Att. 33-56 31-52 Had Intercepted 0 1 Yards-Pass Play 6.2 7.5 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 7-5-4 6-5-4 PUNTS-Avg. 8-48.5 6-49.0 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 92 54 Punt Returns 4-42 4-26 Kickoff Returns 2-50 2-28 Interceptions 1-0 0-0 PENALTIES-Yds 10-77 6-47 FUMBLES-Lost 1-1 1-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 33:36 36:24

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cincinnati, Mixon 21-50, Ross 2-6, Bernard 2-3. Miami, Gaskin 16-55, Laird 8-17, Wilson 1-9, Fitzpatrick 5-9, Turner 4-6.

PASSING_Cincinnati, Dalton 33-56-0-396. Miami, Fitzpatrick 31-52-1-419.

RECEIVING_Cincinnati, Boyd 9-128, Ross 6-84, Erickson 6-55, Eifert 4-57, Uzomah 4-37, Mixon 2-23, Bernard 2-12. Miami, Wilson 7-79, Gesicki 6-82, D.Parker 5-111, Ford 5-68, Hurns 2-41, Smythe 2-18, Walford 1-15, Gaskin 1-3, Laird 1-1, Wilkins 1-1.

PUNT RETURNS_Cincinnati, Erickson 3-43, Phillips 1-(minus 1). Miami, T.Davis 4-26.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Cincinnati, Phillips 2-50. Miami, T.Davis 1-22, Ford 1-6.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Cincinnati, Pratt 10-1-0, S.Williams 8-5-1, Dennard 6-2-0, Webb 5-2-0, Hubbard 4-2-1, Dunlap 4-0-0, Bates 3-2-0, Vigil 2-2-0, Fejedelem 2-1-0, Jackson 2-0-0, Billings 1-1-0, Lawson 1-1-0, Nickerson 1-0-0, Phillips 1-0-0. Miami, Baker 7-5-.5, T.Harris 4-1-1, Munson 4-0-0, Sieler 3-4-1, Godchaux 3-3-.5, Brooks 3-1-0, Needham 3-1-0, Rowe 3-1-0, Wilkins 3-0-1, Colbert 2-2-0, Hartage 2-2-0, Hayes 2-1-0, Wiltz 2-1-0, Van Ginkel 2-0-0, Jenkins 1-1-0, Stephens 1-0-0, Biegel 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Cincinnati, Phillips 1-0. Miami, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Miami, Sanders 47.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Brad Allen, Ump Barry Anderson, HL Jim Mello, LJ Brian Bolinger, FJ Steve Zimmer, SJ Jimmy Russell, BJ Greg Yette, Replay James Oldham.