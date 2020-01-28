Miami 113, Orlando 92
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ORLANDO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Birch
|26:06
|2-4
|3-3
|2-4
|0
|0
|7
|Gordon
|33:48
|6-15
|0-0
|1-7
|0
|0
|13
|Vucevic
|32:49
|5-15
|1-1
|3-12
|4
|2
|13
|Fournier
|30:38
|3-13
|2-2
|1-4
|8
|3
|9
|Fultz
|29:08
|5-12
|2-4
|0-4
|7
|2
|12
|Ross
|28:19
|4-14
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|11
|Carter-Williams
|21:00
|3-6
|3-3
|1-1
|1
|0
|9
|Iwundu
|15:28
|2-5
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|1
|6
|Bamba
|12:40
|3-3
|2-2
|2-3
|1
|3
|10
|B.Johnson
|2:31
|0-1
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|0
|2
|Frazier Jr.
|2:31
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Jefferson
|2:31
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Law
|2:31
|0-1
|0-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|33-89
|15-19
|11-41
|23
|13
|92
Percentages: FG .371, FT .789.
3-Point Goals: 11-37, .297 (Ross 3-10, Bamba 2-2, Iwundu 2-5, Vucevic 2-5, Gordon 1-3, Fournier 1-7, B.Johnson 0-1, Carter-Williams 0-1, Law 0-1, Fultz 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Bamba 2, Carter-Williams, Gordon, Ross, Vucevic).
Turnovers: 5 (Fournier 2, Fultz 2, Bamba).
Steals: 7 (Fultz 2, Birch, Fournier, Iwundu, Jefferson, Vucevic).
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MIAMI
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Adebayo
|32:17
|10-16
|0-0
|0-10
|10
|0
|20
|Butler
|30:26
|7-11
|5-5
|2-3
|7
|1
|19
|Leonard
|20:01
|2-2
|0-0
|0-8
|0
|2
|5
|Herro
|30:02
|4-11
|3-3
|0-4
|1
|0
|13
|Robinson
|33:25
|7-11
|1-1
|0-5
|1
|4
|21
|Dragic
|25:46
|5-9
|0-0
|0-0
|5
|3
|14
|Olynyk
|24:46
|2-6
|4-5
|0-3
|2
|4
|8
|Jones Jr.
|22:18
|3-6
|2-2
|1-2
|1
|1
|8
|J.Johnson
|13:00
|1-3
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|2
|2
|Waiters
|5:35
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|0
|3
|Silva
|1:12
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Vincent
|1:12
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|42-79
|15-16
|3-41
|31
|18
|113
Percentages: FG .532, FT .938.
3-Point Goals: 14-28, .500 (Robinson 6-9, Dragic 4-6, Herro 2-5, Leonard 1-1, Waiters 1-2, Adebayo 0-1, Olynyk 0-1, Vincent 0-1, Jones Jr. 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 9 (Herro 3, Olynyk 3, J.Johnson 2, Butler).
Turnovers: 10 (Robinson 3, Dragic 2, Herro 2, J.Johnson 2, Adebayo).
Steals: 2 (Adebayo, Butler).
Technical Fouls: None
|Orlando
|21
|27
|23
|21
|—
|92
|Miami
|31
|23
|31
|28
|—
|113
A_19,600 (19,600).