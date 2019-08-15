https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Mexican-Standings-14305565.php Mexican Standings Published 12:46 am EDT, Thursday, August 15, 2019 Most Popular 1 Noroton Marine Unit responds to boat rescues last weekend 2 Thirty-five years of service 3 NY Yankees GM Brian Cashman praises cops in wake of Darien incident 4 Darien retailers not concerned about SoNo mall impact 5 Depot uses $100k grant to bring ‘Choose Love’ to Darien middle schoolers 6 Darien man charged with manslaughter to head back to Anguilla court this month 7 Barn tour benefits nonprofit View Comments © 2019 Hearst Communications, Inc.