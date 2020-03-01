https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Memphis-Grizzlies-Stax-15096567.php
Memphis Grizzlies Stax
Recommended Video:
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Morant
|54
|30.0
|362-736
|.492
|44-125
|189-244
|.775
|957
|17.7
|Ja.Jackson
|54
|28.0
|328-701
|.468
|135-340
|123-166
|.741
|914
|16.9
|Brooks
|60
|28.6
|346-853
|.406
|122-328
|132-161
|.820
|946
|15.8
|Valanciunas
|57
|26.0
|349-610
|.572
|28-77
|104-142
|.732
|830
|14.6
|Clarke
|50
|21.7
|254-408
|.623
|21-52
|73-93
|.785
|602
|12.0
|Crowder
|45
|29.4
|147-399
|.368
|78-266
|75-95
|.789
|447
|9.9
|Jo.Jackson
|13
|19.4
|39-94
|.415
|10-38
|17-24
|.708
|105
|8.1
|Melton
|47
|19.0
|134-313
|.428
|29-96
|83-101
|.822
|380
|8.1
|Allen
|30
|16.6
|79-176
|.449
|33-91
|30-35
|.857
|221
|7.4
|Dieng
|7
|19.7
|21-44
|.477
|4-19
|6-9
|.667
|52
|7.4
|Jones
|60
|18.9
|177-383
|.462
|39-105
|34-47
|.723
|427
|7.1
|Hannahs
|2
|6.5
|4-9
|.444
|2-3
|2-2
|1.000
|12
|6.0
|Hill
|48
|18.8
|96-233
|.412
|56-147
|26-38
|.684
|274
|5.7
|Anderson
|54
|18.8
|125-251
|.498
|11-49
|38-58
|.655
|299
|5.5
|Bell
|2
|10.5
|3-7
|.429
|2-3
|2-2
|1.000
|10
|5.0
|Guduric
|38
|12.1
|58-149
|.389
|23-77
|23-25
|.920
|162
|4.3
|Caboclo
|22
|8.7
|28-69
|.406
|4-25
|2-3
|.667
|62
|2.8
|Konchar
|10
|8.6
|12-17
|.706
|1-5
|1-2
|.500
|26
|2.6
|Watanabe
|12
|6.8
|8-22
|.364
|2-5
|3-8
|.375
|21
|1.8
|TEAM
|60
|240.4
|2570-5474
|.469
|644-1851
|963-1255
|.767
|6747
|112.5
|OPPONENTS
|60
|240.4
|2471-5427
|.455
|770-2082
|1170-1495
|.783
|6882
|114.7
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Morant
|36
|148
|184
|3.4
|380
|7.0
|83
|0
|50
|174
|13
|Ja.Jackson
|53
|201
|254
|4.7
|76
|1.4
|219
|0
|36
|94
|87
|Brooks
|58
|141
|199
|3.3
|122
|2.0
|229
|0
|53
|99
|24
|Valanciunas
|169
|453
|622
|10.9
|102
|1.8
|151
|0
|24
|97
|64
|Clarke
|78
|214
|292
|5.8
|72
|1.4
|82
|0
|26
|46
|42
|Crowder
|40
|237
|277
|6.2
|125
|2.8
|85
|2
|47
|54
|14
|Jo.Jackson
|10
|38
|48
|3.7
|17
|1.3
|24
|0
|11
|18
|4
|Melton
|33
|140
|173
|3.7
|141
|3.0
|86
|0
|59
|71
|15
|Allen
|5
|61
|66
|2.2
|43
|1.4
|36
|0
|6
|23
|1
|Dieng
|9
|31
|40
|5.7
|5
|.7
|14
|0
|9
|4
|9
|Jones
|8
|86
|94
|1.6
|260
|4.3
|38
|0
|51
|52
|6
|Hannahs
|0
|1
|1
|.5
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hill
|24
|120
|144
|3.0
|94
|2.0
|73
|0
|31
|40
|7
|Anderson
|49
|182
|231
|4.3
|120
|2.2
|79
|0
|44
|47
|26
|Bell
|2
|1
|3
|1.5
|2
|1.0
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Guduric
|13
|55
|68
|1.8
|43
|1.1
|32
|0
|11
|34
|8
|Caboclo
|17
|27
|44
|2.0
|10
|.5
|23
|0
|10
|7
|12
|Konchar
|9
|11
|20
|2.0
|11
|1.1
|3
|0
|6
|2
|2
|Watanabe
|3
|10
|13
|1.1
|3
|.3
|8
|0
|2
|1
|1
|TEAM
|616
|2157
|2773
|46.2
|1626
|27.1
|1268
|2
|477
|908
|335
|OPPONENTS
|612
|2090
|2702
|45.0
|1496
|24.9
|1184
|4
|472
|875
|321
View Comments