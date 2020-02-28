https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Memphis-Grizzlies-Stax-15092089.php
Memphis Grizzlies Stax
Recommended Video:
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Morant
|52
|29.8
|345-703
|.491
|39-114
|181-233
|.777
|910
|17.5
|Ja.Jackson
|54
|28.0
|328-701
|.468
|135-340
|123-166
|.741
|914
|16.9
|Brooks
|58
|28.3
|325-807
|.403
|116-310
|124-153
|.810
|890
|15.3
|Valanciunas
|55
|25.8
|335-581
|.577
|27-74
|98-136
|.721
|795
|14.5
|Clarke
|50
|21.7
|254-408
|.623
|21-52
|73-93
|.785
|602
|12.0
|Crowder
|45
|29.4
|147-399
|.368
|78-266
|75-95
|.789
|447
|9.9
|Dieng
|5
|18.8
|18-31
|.581
|4-11
|5-7
|.714
|45
|9.0
|Jo.Jackson
|11
|19.4
|33-77
|.429
|9-32
|17-24
|.708
|92
|8.4
|Melton
|45
|18.8
|129-301
|.429
|26-90
|83-101
|.822
|367
|8.2
|Allen
|30
|16.6
|79-176
|.449
|33-91
|30-35
|.857
|221
|7.4
|Jones
|58
|18.8
|171-365
|.468
|38-99
|34-47
|.723
|414
|7.1
|Hannahs
|2
|6.5
|4-9
|.444
|2-3
|2-2
|1.000
|12
|6.0
|Hill
|48
|18.8
|96-233
|.412
|56-147
|26-38
|.684
|274
|5.7
|Anderson
|52
|18.3
|119-239
|.498
|11-48
|38-58
|.655
|287
|5.5
|Bell
|2
|10.5
|3-7
|.429
|2-3
|2-2
|1.000
|10
|5.0
|Guduric
|37
|12.4
|58-149
|.389
|23-77
|23-25
|.920
|162
|4.4
|Caboclo
|22
|8.7
|28-69
|.406
|4-25
|2-3
|.667
|62
|2.8
|Konchar
|8
|8.6
|9-13
|.692
|0-3
|1-2
|.500
|19
|2.4
|Watanabe
|10
|6.5
|7-20
|.350
|2-5
|2-4
|.500
|18
|1.8
|TEAM
|58
|240.4
|2488-5288
|.470
|626-1790
|939-1224
|.767
|6541
|112.8
|OPPONENTS
|58
|240.4
|2397-5248
|.457
|750-2008
|1146-1462
|.784
|6690
|115.3
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Morant
|33
|142
|175
|3.4
|355
|6.8
|80
|0
|49
|169
|13
|Ja.Jackson
|53
|201
|254
|4.7
|76
|1.4
|219
|0
|36
|94
|87
|Brooks
|55
|137
|192
|3.3
|121
|2.1
|219
|0
|53
|95
|23
|Valanciunas
|158
|419
|577
|10.5
|100
|1.8
|146
|0
|24
|96
|62
|Clarke
|78
|214
|292
|5.8
|72
|1.4
|82
|0
|26
|46
|42
|Crowder
|40
|237
|277
|6.2
|125
|2.8
|85
|2
|47
|54
|14
|Dieng
|6
|21
|27
|5.4
|4
|.8
|14
|0
|7
|3
|6
|Jo.Jackson
|10
|35
|45
|4.1
|13
|1.2
|21
|0
|8
|17
|4
|Melton
|32
|132
|164
|3.6
|133
|3.0
|82
|0
|56
|68
|14
|Allen
|5
|61
|66
|2.2
|43
|1.4
|36
|0
|6
|23
|1
|Jones
|8
|81
|89
|1.5
|255
|4.4
|37
|0
|48
|50
|6
|Hannahs
|0
|1
|1
|.5
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hill
|24
|120
|144
|3.0
|94
|2.0
|73
|0
|31
|40
|7
|Anderson
|49
|176
|225
|4.3
|114
|2.2
|78
|0
|43
|45
|25
|Bell
|2
|1
|3
|1.5
|2
|1.0
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Guduric
|13
|55
|68
|1.8
|43
|1.2
|32
|0
|11
|34
|8
|Caboclo
|17
|27
|44
|2.0
|10
|.5
|23
|0
|10
|7
|12
|Konchar
|6
|10
|16
|2.0
|9
|1.1
|2
|0
|3
|2
|1
|Watanabe
|2
|9
|11
|1.1
|3
|.3
|6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|TEAM
|591
|2079
|2670
|46.0
|1572
|27.1
|1238
|2
|460
|884
|326
|OPPONENTS
|591
|2019
|2610
|45.0
|1446
|24.9
|1155
|4
|456
|850
|315
View Comments