Memphis 121, Houston 110
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HOUSTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|McLemore
|38:16
|5-12
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|14
|Tucker
|38:21
|0-1
|0-0
|1-7
|3
|5
|0
|Capela
|33:08
|6-7
|4-4
|3-16
|2
|5
|16
|Harden
|39:08
|13-37
|10-11
|3-6
|6
|3
|41
|Rivers
|26:32
|3-7
|3-4
|0-2
|5
|4
|10
|Gordon
|31:41
|9-19
|1-1
|1-4
|1
|3
|23
|House Jr.
|26:28
|1-3
|2-2
|1-3
|0
|2
|4
|Hartenstein
|3:59
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|Chandler
|2:27
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|37-86
|22-24
|9-41
|18
|23
|110
Percentages: FG .430, FT .917.
3-Point Goals: 14-45, .311 (Harden 5-19, McLemore 4-10, Gordon 4-12, Rivers 1-3, House Jr. 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Harden).
Turnovers: 15 (Capela 4, Tucker 3, House Jr. 2, McLemore 2, Rivers 2, Gordon, Harden).
Steals: 4 (McLemore 2, Gordon, Tucker).
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MEMPHIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anderson
|17:26
|0-3
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|2
|0
|Jackson Jr.
|30:13
|6-16
|1-1
|0-2
|1
|6
|15
|Valanciunas
|27:54
|8-14
|3-4
|2-6
|2
|2
|19
|Brooks
|31:08
|8-17
|2-2
|1-4
|3
|3
|24
|Morant
|36:53
|10-11
|3-3
|0-5
|8
|1
|26
|Melton
|26:04
|4-9
|3-4
|1-6
|4
|1
|12
|Clarke
|23:56
|6-7
|2-2
|1-7
|2
|2
|14
|Allen
|21:22
|2-5
|2-3
|0-2
|4
|2
|6
|Hill
|13:56
|1-5
|0-0
|1-6
|4
|0
|3
|Jones
|11:06
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|46-90
|16-19
|7-42
|29
|19
|121
Percentages: FG .511, FT .842.
3-Point Goals: 13-37, .351 (Brooks 6-10, Morant 3-4, Jackson Jr. 2-7, Hill 1-3, Melton 1-4, Clarke 0-1, Valanciunas 0-2, Allen 0-3, Anderson 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 9 (Brooks 2, Jackson Jr. 2, Anderson, Hill, Melton, Morant, Valanciunas).
Turnovers: 7 (Clarke 3, Morant 2, Jackson Jr., Valanciunas).
Steals: 6 (Jackson Jr. 3, Brooks, Clarke, Morant).
Technical Fouls: None
|Houston
|37
|24
|22
|27
|—
|110
|Memphis
|32
|35
|18
|36
|—
|121
A_16,181 (18,119).