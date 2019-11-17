https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/MVFC-Individual-Leaders-14841482.php
MVFC Individual Leaders
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Simmons,South Dakota
|11
|519
|3,242
|294.7
|Lance,North Dakota St.
|11
|292
|2,725
|247.7
|McElvain,UNI
|11
|391
|2,491
|226.5
|Huslig,Missouri St.
|10
|443
|2,094
|209.4
|Mays,Youngstown St.
|9
|237
|1,598
|177.6
|Lyles,Southern Ill.
|9
|248
|1,484
|164.9
|Sampson,Western Ill.
|11
|400
|1,737
|157.9
|Davis,Illinois St.
|11
|279
|1,730
|157.3
___
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|Williams ,Southern Ill.
|11
|0
|0
|0
|108
|9.8
|Robinson,Illinois St.
|11
|0
|0
|0
|90
|8.2
|Crosa,North Dakota St.
|11
|54
|8
|11
|77
|7.0
|Cook,UNI
|11
|28
|15
|18
|73
|6.6
|Fenlason,Illinois St.
|11
|28
|13
|16
|67
|6.1
|Lorber,South Dakota
|11
|44
|8
|12
|67
|6.1
___
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Robinson,Illinois St.
|11
|240
|1,234
|15
|112.2
|Davis,Southern Ill.
|9
|177
|969
|5
|107.7
|Strong,South Dakota St.
|11
|143
|1,018
|8
|92.5
|Williams ,Southern Ill.
|11
|139
|921
|16
|83.7
|Henry,South Dakota
|11
|136
|794
|9
|72.2
|Brooks,North Dakota St.
|11
|99
|790
|5
|71.8
|Kerlegran,Indiana St.
|10
|129
|704
|3
|70.4
|Alessi,Youngstown St.
|11
|118
|700
|5
|63.6
|Lance,North Dakota St.
|11
|96
|684
|9
|62.2
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Lance,North Dakota St.
|11
|196
|138
|0
|2,041
|23
|196.6
|Mays,Youngstown St.
|9
|149
|91
|4
|1,287
|13
|157.1
|Lyles,Southern Ill.
|9
|191
|120
|7
|1,486
|11
|139.9
|Simmons,South Dakota
|11
|381
|247
|12
|2,701
|25
|139.7
|McElvain,UNI
|11
|287
|157
|6
|2,200
|18
|135.6
|Davis,Illinois St.
|11
|220
|115
|9
|1,570
|9
|117.5
|Huslig,Missouri St.
|10
|357
|202
|10
|2,062
|14
|112.4
|Sampson,Western Ill.
|11
|350
|205
|8
|1,936
|12
|111.8
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|Johnson,South Dakota St.
|11
|57
|1,048
|5.2
|Currie,Missouri St.
|10
|47
|467
|4.7
|Ratkovich,Western Ill.
|11
|51
|408
|4.6
|Hendrix,Indiana St.
|11
|49
|566
|4.5
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|Johnson,South Dakota St.
|11
|57
|1,048
|95.3
|Weston,UNI
|11
|39
|982
|89.3
___
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|Brown,UNI
|11
|5
|27
|0
|.5
|Chinn,Southern Ill.
|9
|4
|33
|0
|.4
|Tutsie,North Dakota St.
|11
|4
|38
|0
|.4
|Griffin I,South Dakota St.
|10
|3
|64
|0
|.3
|Lovelace,Missouri St.
|10
|3
|67
|0
|.3
|Backhaus,South Dakota St.
|11
|3
|0
|0
|.3
|Jegen,UNI
|11
|3
|40
|0
|.3
|Taylor,Illinois St.
|11
|3
|52
|0
|.3
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Heit,North Dakota St.
|11
|19
|240
|12.6
|Janke,South Dakota St.
|11
|23
|260
|11.3
|Coates,Youngstown St.
|11
|29
|326
|11.2
|Williams,UNI
|11
|18
|111
|6.2
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Pearson,Youngstown St.
|10
|14
|320
|22.9
|Hall,Western Ill.
|11
|32
|660
|20.6
___
|G
|Punts
|Avg
|Schutt,South Dakota
|11
|50
|45.0
|Withrow,Missouri St.
|10
|70
|43.1
|Fellner,Western Ill.
|11
|70
|42.1
|Dinkel,South Dakota St.
|11
|40
|41.8
|Colquhoun,Southern Ill.
|11
|47
|40.5
|Bohlken,Illinois St.
|11
|63
|40.0
|Kibby,UNI
|11
|40
|39.6
|Reiner,Indiana St.
|11
|62
|37.1
|DeSalvo,Youngstown St.
|10
|50
|35.7
___
|G
|FG
|FGA
|Pct
|PG
|Cook,UNI
|11
|15
|18
|.000
|1.36
|Fenlason,Illinois St.
|11
|13
|16
|.000
|1.18
|Nunez,Indiana St.
|11
|13
|18
|.000
|1.18
|Lacina,Missouri St.
|8
|8
|12
|.000
|1.00
|Crosa,North Dakota St.
|11
|8
|11
|.000
|.73
|Lorber,South Dakota
|11
|8
|12
|.000
|.73
|Vinatieri,South Dakota St.
|11
|8
|16
|.000
|.73
|Erickson,Western Ill.
|11
|7
|11
|.000
|.64
|McFadden,Youngstown St.
|11
|6
|8
|.000
|.55
___
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Davis,Southern Ill.
|9
|969
|133
|11
|92
|0
|202
|1,205
|133.89
|Johnson,South Dakota St.
|11
|120
|1,048
|0
|111
|0
|69
|1,279
|116.27
|Robinson,Illinois St.
|11
|1,234
|33
|0
|0
|0
|251
|1,267
|115.18
|Strong,South Dakota St.
|11
|1,018
|169
|0
|69
|0
|159
|1,256
|114.18
|Williams ,Southern Ill.
|11
|921
|200
|112
|0
|0
|160
|1,233
|112.09
|Brooks,North Dakota St.
|11
|790
|47
|0
|215
|0
|112
|1,052
|95.64
