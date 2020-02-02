https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/MURRAY-ST-74-SIU-EDWARDSVILLE-55-15023486.php
MURRAY ST. 74, SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 55
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SIU-EDWARDSVILLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|L.Wright
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-3
|0
|0
|0
|Moore
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|0
|Uzuegbunem
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|6-6
|0
|0
|0
|Williford
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|22
|Totals
|200
|0-0
|0-0
|9-9
|2
|0
|22
Percentages: FG .000, FT .000.
3-Point Goals: None.
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: None.
Steals: None.
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MURRAY ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|D.Smith
|35
|3-10
|0-0
|0-1
|5
|1
|7
|Brown
|31
|4-9
|5-6
|1-1
|3
|4
|17
|K.Williams
|31
|8-15
|3-4
|2-15
|0
|2
|20
|Eaves
|30
|5-12
|3-3
|1-1
|0
|4
|14
|A.Smith
|25
|3-5
|3-5
|3-12
|0
|3
|9
|Kamba
|13
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|Gilmore
|12
|0-0
|1-2
|2-3
|2
|0
|1
|Holliday
|11
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|5
|0
|Robinson
|11
|2-3
|0-2
|1-3
|0
|0
|4
|Thomas
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-55
|15-22
|10-37
|11
|19
|74
Percentages: FG .473, FT .682.
3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Brown 4-6, K.Williams 1-2, Eaves 1-5, D.Smith 1-6).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (K.Williams 3, Gilmore 2, Brown, Robinson).
Turnovers: 14 (D.Smith 4, A.Smith 3, Brown 3, Holliday 2, Eaves, Kamba).
Steals: 3 (A.Smith 2, D.Smith).
Technical Fouls: None.
|SIU-Edwardsville
|26
|29
|—
|22
|Murray St.
|35
|39
|—
|74
A_7,512 (8,602).
