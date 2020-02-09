Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
MURRAY ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Robinson 13 2-3 3-4 0-3 0 4 7
A.Smith 28 2-6 1-1 1-2 1 4 5
T.Brown 40 10-18 5-5 0-3 3 0 28
Eaves 27 2-7 2-2 0-0 0 1 7
D.Smith 35 4-9 0-1 0-4 3 5 9
Gilmore 20 2-3 0-0 1-8 0 0 4
Williams 19 4-8 4-6 3-8 0 4 13
Holliday 17 0-0 0-1 0-1 1 3 0
Kamba 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 26-54 15-20 5-29 8 21 73

Percentages: FG .481, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (T.Brown 3-7, Williams 1-1, D.Smith 1-3, Eaves 1-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Robinson, Williams).

Turnovers: 15 (Robinson 4, D.Smith 3, T.Brown 3, A.Smith 2, Eaves, Gilmore, Williams).

Steals: 8 (D.Smith 3, Williams 2, Eaves, Holliday, Robinson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
TENNESSEE ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Johnson 16 1-1 0-0 0-4 0 5 2
Washington 33 6-10 8-9 2-12 1 3 24
Harris 35 4-8 2-2 0-1 1 4 10
Littlejohn 34 4-9 2-2 1-4 4 2 13
Marshall 31 3-10 1-2 0-3 1 1 8
Egbuta 16 0-1 4-6 3-6 0 3 4
Freeman 15 1-8 0-2 0-0 4 3 2
Kone 13 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
J.Brown 4 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Malone 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 20-51 17-23 6-30 11 22 65

Percentages: FG .392, FT .739.

3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Washington 4-5, Littlejohn 3-8, Marshall 1-6, J.Brown 0-1, Harris 0-2, Freeman 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Marshall 2, Washington 2, Egbuta, Kone).

Turnovers: 17 (Johnson 4, Egbuta 3, Harris 3, Littlejohn 3, Marshall 2, Freeman, Washington).

Steals: 4 (Johnson 2, Freeman, Harris).

Technical Fouls: None.

Murray St. 33 40 73
Tennessee St. 29 36 65

.