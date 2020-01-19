https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/MISSISSIPPI-ST-91-GEORGIA-59-14987246.php
MISSISSIPPI ST. 91, GEORGIA 59
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGIA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Edwards
|34
|5-16
|8-9
|0-2
|4
|3
|19
|Hammonds
|34
|4-11
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|3
|10
|Camara
|26
|5-9
|0-1
|1-1
|2
|4
|10
|Gresham
|21
|1-2
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|2
|2
|Wheeler
|21
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|2
|2
|Crump
|20
|2-5
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|0
|4
|Harris
|13
|2-4
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|4
|Brown
|8
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Fagan
|7
|1-2
|2-4
|2-2
|0
|0
|4
|Howard
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Peake
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Etter
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Walton
|2
|0-1
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Turnier
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-56
|12-16
|8-19
|12
|16
|59
Percentages: FG .393, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 3-18, .167 (Hammonds 2-5, Edwards 1-8, Camara 0-1, Crump 0-1, Harris 0-1, Peake 0-1, Walton 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Hammonds 2).
Turnovers: 10 (Gresham 3, Crump 2, Edwards 2, Harris 2, Camara).
Steals: 5 (Wheeler 2, Edwards, Gresham, Hammonds).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MISSISSIPPI ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Perry
|32
|9-13
|4-6
|4-12
|6
|3
|22
|Weatherspoon
|29
|6-12
|0-0
|1-4
|8
|2
|12
|Stewart
|27
|0-3
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|1
|2
|Woodard
|27
|7-9
|2-2
|3-8
|0
|3
|17
|Ado
|25
|2-2
|0-2
|6-7
|1
|2
|4
|Carter
|25
|6-11
|2-2
|0-1
|3
|0
|18
|Molinar
|16
|3-4
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|6
|Feazell
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Butts
|3
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|King
|3
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Oduro
|3
|0-0
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|1
|Post
|3
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|2
|Storm
|2
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|37-60
|11-16
|16-40
|21
|15
|91
Percentages: FG .617, FT .688.
3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Carter 4-7, King 1-1, Woodard 1-2, Butts 0-1, Molinar 0-1, Perry 0-2, Stewart 0-3, Weatherspoon 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Ado 4, Stewart, Woodard).
Turnovers: 10 (Stewart 3, Ado 2, Weatherspoon 2, Woodard 2, Carter).
Steals: 6 (Perry 2, Weatherspoon 2, Ado, Stewart).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Georgia
|31
|28
|—
|59
|Mississippi St.
|42
|49
|—
|91
.
