FG FT Reb
TENNESSEE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Bowden 33 5-8 1-2 0-2 2 3 12
Pons 31 2-6 0-0 1-3 1 3 6
Vescovi 30 6-14 0-1 1-4 5 3 16
Fulkerson 29 2-9 2-2 2-5 1 4 6
Johnson 28 4-7 2-2 1-3 5 3 13
Plavsic 27 6-12 4-6 2-3 2 3 16
Pember 9 1-1 0-0 1-1 1 0 2
Gaines 7 0-0 0-0 0-2 0 1 0
Nkamhoua 4 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 2 2
Totals 200 27-58 9-13 8-23 17 22 73

Percentages: FG .466, FT .692.

3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Vescovi 4-9, Johnson 3-6, Pons 2-4, Bowden 1-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Pons).

Turnovers: 6 (Vescovi 3, Bowden 2, Pons).

Steals: 6 (Johnson 4, Fulkerson, Vescovi).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
MISSISSIPPI ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Stewart 38 6-9 4-4 2-4 1 2 20
Weatherspoon 34 4-5 2-2 1-8 9 4 11
Woodard 34 7-10 0-1 0-2 0 0 14
Perry 32 6-12 12-15 2-12 2 3 24
Carter 24 2-8 4-4 0-3 2 1 8
Ado 21 2-3 2-2 4-6 2 4 6
Molinar 6 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Oduro 5 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Feazell 3 0-0 1-2 0-0 0 0 1
Totals 200 28-49 25-30 9-35 16 14 86

Percentages: FG .571, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Stewart 4-5, Weatherspoon 1-2, Perry 0-1, Woodard 0-1, Carter 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Perry, Weatherspoon, Woodard).

Turnovers: 8 (Stewart 2, Weatherspoon 2, Woodard 2, Ado, Perry).

Steals: 2 (Weatherspoon, Woodard).

Technical Fouls: None.

Tennessee 34 39 73
Mississippi St. 28 58 86

