MERRIMACK 71, BRYANT 67
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BRYANT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Lin
|38
|7-12
|1-1
|0-1
|3
|5
|19
|Cardenas
|37
|8-13
|6-8
|1-3
|1
|1
|26
|Grant
|33
|2-5
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|3
|4
|Ndugba
|28
|2-7
|4-5
|0-11
|5
|4
|9
|Green
|20
|1-5
|2-2
|1-1
|3
|0
|4
|Townes
|20
|0-3
|2-2
|0-3
|0
|3
|2
|Harding
|19
|1-1
|1-2
|0-4
|2
|3
|3
|Pride
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-47
|16-20
|4-27
|15
|19
|67
Percentages: FG .447, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Cardenas 4-5, Lin 4-8, Ndugba 1-3, Townes 0-1, Grant 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Cardenas 2).
Turnovers: 14 (Cardenas 4, Grant 3, Harding 3, Ndugba 3, Townes).
Steals: 4 (Lin 2, Cardenas, Grant).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MERRIMACK
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hayes
|35
|4-13
|4-9
|1-3
|8
|1
|12
|Reid
|33
|2-4
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|3
|5
|Jensen
|32
|3-6
|2-2
|0-4
|0
|1
|10
|Joyner
|30
|5-11
|6-8
|3-6
|1
|2
|16
|Watkins
|23
|6-8
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|12
|Derring
|22
|5-9
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|14
|McKoy
|15
|0-3
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|0
|0
|Minor
|10
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|4
|2
|Totals
|200
|26-56
|12-19
|6-26
|11
|13
|71
Percentages: FG .464, FT .632.
3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Derring 4-8, Jensen 2-5, Reid 1-1, Hayes 0-1, McKoy 0-2, Watkins 0-2, Joyner 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Reid 2, Minor).
Turnovers: 6 (Hayes 3, Minor, Reid, Watkins).
Steals: 9 (Hayes 3, Joyner 3, Jensen, Reid, Watkins).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Bryant
|36
|31
|—
|67
|Merrimack
|30
|41
|—
|71
A_827 (1,200).
