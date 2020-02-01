https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/MERRIMACK-70-LIU-59-15023099.php
MERRIMACK 70, LIU 59
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LIU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Clark
|40
|6-10
|10-14
|2-4
|2
|3
|22
|Jackson
|40
|4-10
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|1
|10
|Flowers
|37
|5-12
|4-4
|1-13
|3
|3
|14
|Cotton
|29
|3-8
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|4
|6
|Batts
|24
|0-2
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|3
|0
|Nicholson
|16
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Ballantyne
|14
|2-4
|0-1
|3-3
|1
|4
|4
|Totals
|200
|21-47
|14-19
|8-29
|12
|18
|59
Percentages: FG .447, FT .737.
3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Jackson 2-6, Nicholson 1-1, Batts 0-1, Cotton 0-2, Flowers 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Flowers 3, Ballantyne).
Turnovers: 18 (Jackson 6, Ballantyne 3, Cotton 3, Batts 2, Clark 2, Flowers 2).
Steals: 6 (Jackson 3, Cotton 2, Clark).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MERRIMACK
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hayes
|39
|1-7
|4-5
|2-5
|11
|1
|6
|Lord
|36
|7-10
|2-2
|2-4
|2
|2
|18
|Watkins
|25
|2-3
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|5
|Minor
|22
|2-6
|3-10
|3-9
|0
|4
|7
|Reid
|22
|5-7
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|2
|13
|Jensen
|20
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Joyner
|18
|5-8
|0-1
|0-3
|1
|5
|12
|Derring
|16
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|6
|McKoy
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-49
|11-21
|7-23
|14
|17
|70
Percentages: FG .510, FT .524.
3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Derring 2-4, Joyner 2-4, Lord 2-4, Reid 2-4, Jensen 1-4, Hayes 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Minor 4, Joyner 2, McKoy, Watkins).
Turnovers: 10 (Hayes 3, Joyner 2, Reid 2, Derring, Lord, Watkins).
Steals: 9 (Hayes 4, Watkins 3, Lord 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|LIU
|31
|28
|—
|59
|Merrimack
|40
|30
|—
|70
A_1,471 (1,200).
