FG FT Reb
NEW ORLEANS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
B.Robinson 34 3-9 7-8 0-2 1 1 15
Green 34 5-12 11-12 2-5 3 4 22
Freeman 30 4-8 1-5 3-6 0 4 9
Key 25 3-8 0-0 1-6 0 3 6
Berzat 24 0-3 0-0 0-2 4 2 0
Myers 19 0-4 0-0 1-3 0 4 0
Gates 17 0-3 0-0 1-1 2 1 0
Carson 10 1-6 1-2 1-2 0 1 3
Bohannon 6 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Brown 3 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 16-56 20-27 9-27 10 20 55

Percentages: FG .286, FT .741.

3-Point Goals: 3-17, .176 (B.Robinson 2-7, Green 1-3, Berzat 0-1, Brown 0-1, Key 0-1, Carson 0-2, Freeman 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Key 2, Berzat, Freeman, Green).

Turnovers: 27 (Berzat 5, Green 5, Freeman 4, Gates 4, Key 4, Myers 3, B.Robinson 2).

Steals: 14 (Green 4, Freeman 3, B.Robinson 2, Berzat 2, Myers 2, Brown).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
MEMPHIS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Achiuwa 25 7-13 4-4 2-10 3 3 18
Harris 24 3-7 2-2 0-1 0 1 11
Ellis 23 2-9 0-0 2-4 4 2 6
Baugh 22 2-2 2-2 0-6 7 1 6
Lomax 22 3-4 2-2 0-2 4 4 9
Jeffries 18 4-6 0-0 0-3 0 1 10
Quinones 18 3-4 4-6 2-5 0 3 13
Maurice 17 4-8 2-3 1-3 0 0 10
Dandridge 16 3-4 1-2 2-4 0 5 7
Hardaway 14 2-6 2-2 3-4 0 3 7
Totals 200 33-63 19-23 12-42 18 23 97

Percentages: FG .524, FT .826.

3-Point Goals: 12-23, .522 (Quinones 3-3, Harris 3-6, Jeffries 2-3, Ellis 2-5, Lomax 1-1, Hardaway 1-4, Maurice 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 11 (Achiuwa 3, Baugh 2, Hardaway 2, Dandridge, Jeffries, Maurice, Quinones).

Turnovers: 26 (Dandridge 6, Baugh 4, Harris 4, Achiuwa 3, Ellis 3, Hardaway 2, Jeffries 2, Lomax, Maurice).

Steals: 17 (Baugh 6, Dandridge 4, Achiuwa 2, Ellis 2, Hardaway, Harris, Lomax).

Technical Fouls: None.

New Orleans 24 31 55
Memphis 51 46 97

.