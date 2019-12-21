https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/MARQUETTE-82-N-DAKOTA-ST-68-14923319.php
MARQUETTE 82, N. DAKOTA ST. 68
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|N. DAKOTA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hunter
|34
|3-10
|0-1
|0-2
|3
|1
|7
|Ward
|34
|9-14
|5-7
|2-9
|1
|2
|25
|Eady
|31
|2-5
|0-0
|1-3
|3
|0
|4
|Shahid
|29
|3-12
|0-1
|0-3
|0
|3
|9
|Kreuser
|26
|4-15
|1-1
|3-5
|3
|4
|11
|Quayle
|18
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|5
|Witz
|13
|1-1
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|2
|2
|Knotek
|11
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|4
|5
|Harden-Hayes
|4
|0-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-67
|6-10
|8-32
|14
|19
|68
Percentages: FG .388, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Shahid 3-5, Ward 2-3, Kreuser 2-7, Quayle 1-1, Hunter 1-2, Knotek 1-3, Eady 0-2, Harden-Hayes 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Knotek, Witz).
Turnovers: 10 (Eady 3, Hunter 3, Shahid 2, Kreuser, Ward).
Steals: 4 (Shahid 2, Kreuser, Ward).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MARQUETTE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anim
|38
|6-10
|0-2
|1-6
|2
|1
|14
|Howard
|35
|10-24
|7-7
|0-4
|4
|2
|32
|McEwen
|30
|2-7
|8-8
|0-7
|3
|3
|12
|Bailey
|25
|3-5
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|2
|8
|John
|23
|2-4
|1-3
|1-6
|2
|1
|5
|Cain
|17
|1-1
|2-2
|4-5
|0
|0
|4
|Elliott
|12
|1-5
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|4
|Johnson
|9
|1-2
|1-2
|3-4
|0
|2
|3
|Morrow
|7
|0-2
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|1
|0
|Torrence
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-61
|21-26
|11-42
|14
|12
|82
Percentages: FG .426, FT .808.
3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Howard 5-11, Anim 2-3, Bailey 2-4, Elliott 0-1, Torrence 0-1, McEwen 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 10 (Bailey 5, John 3, Cain 2).
Turnovers: 9 (Howard 5, McEwen 2, John, Morrow).
Steals: 6 (Howard 2, Anim, Bailey, Cain, John).
Technical Fouls: None.
|N. Dakota St.
|36
|32
|—
|68
|Marquette
|38
|44
|—
|82
A_16,359 (17,500).
