G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Patterson,Buffalo 13 312 1,799 19 138.4
Bellamy,Western Mich. 12 248 1,412 23 117.7
Huntley,Ball St. 12 248 1,275 12 106.3
Koback,Toledo 12 195 1,187 12 98.9
Harbison,Northern Ill. 11 230 1,021 8 92.8
Ward,Central Mich. 12 183 1,108 15 92.3
Marks,Buffalo 13 227 1,035 8 79.6
Lewis,Central Mich. 14 182 1,074 12 76.7
Allison,Ohio 11 129 823 6 74.8
Vann,Eastern Mich. 9 136 667 8 74.1
Bester,Miami (OH) 10 152 689 12 68.9

___

Leading Passers
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts
Crum,Kent St. 13 312 216 2 2,622 20 159.7
Rourke,Ohio 12 311 191 5 2,676 20 151.7
Glass III,Eastern Mich. 11 351 238 10 2,858 22 151.2
Plitt,Ball St. 12 370 238 7 2,918 24 148.2
Wassink,Western Mich. 12 371 222 7 2,904 19 138.7
Gabbert,Miami (OH) 13 285 153 8 2,163 11 124.6
Bowers,Northern Ill. 9 287 166 8 2,130 7 122.7
Nelson,Akron 10 280 151 6 1,825 11 117.4

___

Receptions Per Game
G Ct ReYd Ct Pg
Pimpleton,Central Mich. 14 82 894 5.9
Hall,Ball St. 12 61 684 5.1
McKoy,Kent St. 12 57 870 4.8
Morris,Bowling Green 12 55 649 4.6
Sullivan,Central Mich. 13 57 808 4.4

___

Receiving Yards Per Game
G Ct ReYd RecYD
McKoy,Kent St. 12 57 870 72.5
Pimpleton,Central Mich. 14 82 894 63.9
Sullivan,Central Mich. 13 57 808 62.2
Moore,Western Mich. 12 47 734 61.2

___

Interceptions Per Game
G InG Yds TD IPG
Banks,Miami (OH) 11 5 26 0 .5
Uzodinma,Ball St. 12 5 66 0 .4
Phillips,Ball St. 11 4 0 0 .4
Hoying,Eastern Mich. 12 4 94 0 .3
Lupro,Western Mich. 12 3 53 0 .3
McCoy,Central Mich. 12 3 16 0 .3
Robinson,Toledo 12 3 49 0 .3
Banks,Buffalo 13 3 70 1 .2
Brown,Miami (OH) 13 3 104 2 .2
Parker,Kent St. 13 3 21 0 .2
Sherald J,Kent St. 13 3 0 0 .2

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Thomas,Miami (OH) 13 18 225 12.5
Pimpleton,Central Mich. 14 24 208 8.7
Rogers,Bowling Green 10 15 82 5.5

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Mixon,Western Mich. 12 25 706 28.2
Parker,Kent St. 13 29 797 27.5
Mathison,Akron 10 17 435 25.6
Jones,Toledo 12 22 554 25.2
Knock,Ohio 12 26 635 24.4
Dunner,Ball St. 12 30 719 24.0
Thomas,Miami (OH) 13 28 641 22.9
Knight,Akron 12 16 356 22.3
Denley,Bowling Green 12 19 413 21.7

___

Punting
G Punts Avg
Kramer,Miami (OH) 13 72 43.2
Julien,Eastern Mich. 12 45 43.2
Adams,Kent St. 13 59 43.1
Ference,Northern Ill. 12 65 43.0
Buell,Central Mich. 14 55 41.9
Mihalic,Western Mich. 12 47 41.9
Snyder,Ball St. 12 48 41.7
Farkas,Ohio 12 47 41.7
Naranjo,Bowling Green 12 71 40.4
Wieland,Akron 12 79 37.7

___

Field Goals
G FG FGA Pct PG
Trickett,Kent St. 13 29 34 .853 2.23
Sloman,Miami (OH) 13 25 29 .862 1.92
Rimmler,Ball St. 12 15 22 .682 1.25
Richardso,Northern Ill. 12 14 18 .778 1.17
Zervos,Ohio 12 13 17 .765 1.08
Tice,Central Mich. 13 13 21 .619 1.00
Ryland,Eastern Mich. 12 11 16 .688 .92
McNulty,Buffalo 13 10 15 .667 .77

___

All-Purpose Runners
G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg
Patterson,Buffalo 13 1,799 209 0 16 0 326 2,024 155.69
Bellamy,Western Mich. 12 1,412 53 0 0 0 262 1,465 122.08
Ward,Central Mich. 12 1,108 329 0 0 0 217 1,437 119.75
Lewis,Central Mich. 14 1,074 164 0 359 0 220 1,597 114.07
Huntley,Ball St. 12 1,275 25 0 0 0 255 1,300 108.33
Mixon,Western Mich. 12 47 491 39 706 0 83 1,283 106.92
Koback,Toledo 12 1,187 69 0 0 0 203 1,256 104.67
Denley,Bowling Green 12 544 267 0 413 0 157 1,224 102.00
Fletcher,Ball St. 12 726 306 0 142 0 164 1,174 97.83
Harbison,Northern Ill. 11 1,021 47 0 0 0 236 1,068 97.09

___

Total Offense
G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Glass III,Eastern Mich. 11 448 3,203 291.2
Rourke,Ohio 12 455 3,456 288.0
Wassink,Western Mich. 12 434 3,197 266.4
Plitt,Ball St. 12 461 3,089 257.4
Crum,Kent St. 13 480 3,329 256.1
Bowers,Northern Ill. 9 321 2,019 224.3
Nelson,Akron 10 389 1,941 194.1
Gabbert,Miami (OH) 13 363 2,232 171.7

___

Scoring
G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg
Bellamy,Western Mich. 12 0 0 0 138 11.5
Trickett,Kent St. 13 39 29 34 126 9.7
Patterson,Buffalo 13 0 0 0 120 9.2
Sloman,Miami (OH) 13 32 25 29 107 8.2
Ward,Central Mich. 12 0 0 0 96 8.0
Rimmler,Ball St. 12 48 15 22 92 7.7
Zervos,Ohio 12 51 13 17 90 7.5
Bester,Miami (OH) 10 0 0 0 72 7.2
Koback,Toledo 12 0 0 0 84 7.0