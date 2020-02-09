https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Los-Angeles-Clippers-Stax-15042282.php
Los Angeles Clippers Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Leonard
|40
|32.1
|376-810
|.464
|85-227
|246-276
|.891
|1083
|27.1
|George
|31
|29.9
|230-536
|.429
|105-268
|137-151
|.907
|702
|22.6
|Williams
|49
|29.7
|304-741
|.410
|87-248
|246-282
|.872
|941
|19.2
|Harrell
|51
|28.3
|396-690
|.574
|0-15
|171-272
|.629
|963
|18.9
|Shamet
|35
|28.6
|116-272
|.426
|82-205
|40-44
|.909
|354
|10.1
|Beverley
|40
|28.0
|125-291
|.430
|64-176
|24-38
|.632
|338
|8.5
|Zubac
|52
|17.9
|168-285
|.589
|0-2
|84-115
|.730
|420
|8.1
|Green
|43
|20.8
|99-244
|.406
|60-165
|28-38
|.737
|286
|6.7
|Harkless
|50
|22.8
|112-217
|.516
|27-73
|24-42
|.571
|275
|5.5
|Patterson
|45
|12.8
|71-178
|.399
|50-134
|27-34
|.794
|219
|4.9
|McGruder
|40
|16.9
|51-138
|.370
|19-72
|13-26
|.500
|134
|3.4
|Kabengele
|11
|5.0
|12-26
|.462
|7-14
|3-3
|1.000
|34
|3.1
|Coffey
|3
|5.3
|4-9
|.444
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|9
|3.0
|Robinson
|42
|11.3
|46-136
|.338
|19-67
|11-19
|.579
|122
|2.9
|Walton
|23
|9.7
|17-36
|.472
|9-21
|7-9
|.778
|50
|2.2
|Motley
|10
|3.0
|8-11
|.727
|1-1
|4-5
|.800
|21
|2.1
|Mann
|31
|8.3
|22-51
|.431
|3-12
|9-12
|.750
|56
|1.8
|TEAM
|52
|240.5
|2157-4671
|.462
|619-1702
|1074-1366
|.786
|6007
|115.5
|OPPONENTS
|52
|240.5
|2051-4688
|.438
|640-1849
|982-1287
|.763
|5724
|110.1
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Leonard
|41
|259
|300
|7.5
|209
|5.2
|74
|0
|74
|123
|26
|George
|15
|173
|188
|6.1
|123
|4.0
|76
|0
|44
|96
|15
|Williams
|22
|128
|150
|3.1
|291
|5.9
|68
|1
|29
|146
|8
|Harrell
|136
|218
|354
|6.9
|89
|1.7
|119
|0
|33
|93
|57
|Shamet
|4
|68
|72
|2.1
|67
|1.9
|104
|0
|15
|27
|7
|Beverley
|51
|180
|231
|5.8
|159
|4.0
|127
|1
|49
|54
|25
|Zubac
|137
|234
|371
|7.1
|51
|1.0
|119
|0
|10
|45
|50
|Green
|60
|216
|276
|6.4
|31
|.7
|115
|0
|22
|40
|17
|Harkless
|47
|153
|200
|4.0
|48
|1.0
|120
|0
|49
|46
|30
|Patterson
|29
|88
|117
|2.6
|29
|.6
|40
|0
|6
|15
|3
|McGruder
|23
|95
|118
|3.0
|26
|.7
|64
|0
|21
|19
|8
|Kabengele
|1
|9
|10
|.9
|2
|.2
|6
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Coffey
|2
|0
|2
|.7
|2
|.7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robinson
|5
|55
|60
|1.4
|46
|1.1
|55
|0
|13
|26
|8
|Walton
|2
|13
|15
|.7
|22
|1.0
|19
|0
|4
|4
|0
|Motley
|1
|6
|7
|.7
|6
|.6
|6
|0
|3
|4
|0
|Mann
|4
|26
|30
|1.0
|37
|1.2
|35
|0
|7
|14
|5
|TEAM
|580
|1921
|2501
|48.1
|1238
|23.8
|1148
|4
|380
|786
|261
|OPPONENTS
|566
|1808
|2374
|45.7
|1237
|23.8
|1207
|0
|419
|752
|257
