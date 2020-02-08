Recommended Video:

Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Leonard 39 32.2 368-793 .464 82-220 236-265 .891 1054 27.0
George 30 30.0 222-516 .430 104-260 133-147 .905 681 22.7
Williams 48 29.8 300-731 .410 87-248 243-279 .871 930 19.4
Harrell 50 28.6 391-684 .572 0-15 170-271 .627 952 19.0
Shamet 34 28.6 115-268 .429 81-203 38-42 .905 349 10.3
Beverley 40 28.0 125-291 .430 64-176 24-38 .632 338 8.5
Zubac 51 17.9 165-281 .587 0-2 83-113 .735 413 8.1
Green 42 20.9 98-241 .407 59-162 28-38 .737 283 6.7
Harkless 50 22.8 112-217 .516 27-73 24-42 .571 275 5.5
Patterson 44 13.0 70-176 .398 49-132 27-34 .794 216 4.9
McGruder 39 16.7 50-134 .373 19-71 12-23 .522 131 3.4
Kabengele 10 4.4 10-22 .455 6-12 3-3 1.000 29 2.9
Robinson 42 11.3 46-136 .338 19-67 11-19 .579 122 2.9
Coffey 2 2.5 2-3 .667 1-2 0-0 .000 5 2.5
Walton 23 9.7 17-36 .472 9-21 7-9 .778 50 2.2
Mann 30 8.1 21-49 .429 2-11 9-12 .750 53 1.8
Motley 9 2.1 4-6 .667 1-1 2-2 1.000 11 1.2
TEAM 51 240.5 2116-4584 .462 610-1676 1050-1337 .785 5892 115.5
OPPONENTS 51 240.5 1999-4593 .435 614-1805 970-1269 .764 5582 109.5

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Leonard 41 253 294 7.5 206 5.3 74 0 74 121 26
George 14 169 183 6.1 121 4.0 74 0 41 92 13
Williams 21 123 144 3.0 286 6.0 68 1 29 143 8
Harrell 136 217 353 7.1 89 1.8 117 0 33 92 56
Shamet 4 68 72 2.1 65 1.9 104 0 14 27 6
Beverley 51 180 231 5.8 159 4.0 127 1 49 54 25
Zubac 133 230 363 7.1 50 1.0 116 0 10 43 50
Green 60 213 273 6.5 30 .7 111 0 20 39 17
Harkless 47 153 200 4.0 48 1.0 120 0 49 46 30
Patterson 28 87 115 2.6 29 .7 39 0 6 14 3
McGruder 23 90 113 2.9 24 .6 64 0 20 18 8
Kabengele 1 7 8 .8 1 .1 6 0 1 1 1
Robinson 5 55 60 1.4 46 1.1 55 0 13 26 8
Coffey 0 0 0 .0 1 .5 1 0 0 0 0
Walton 2 13 15 .7 22 1.0 19 0 4 4 0
Mann 4 25 29 1.0 32 1.1 31 0 6 14 5
Motley 1 3 4 .4 5 .6 5 0 3 4 0
TEAM 571 1886 2457 48.2 1214 23.8 1131 4 372 771 256
OPPONENTS 557 1771 2328 45.6 1198 23.5 1186 0 411 739 254