Los Angeles Clippers Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Leonard
|34
|32.2
|326-700
|.466
|65-183
|206-232
|.888
|923
|27.1
|George
|26
|30.7
|198-462
|.429
|94-238
|120-132
|.909
|610
|23.5
|Williams
|42
|30.1
|272-645
|.422
|81-220
|209-241
|.867
|834
|19.9
|Harrell
|44
|28.8
|346-605
|.572
|0-15
|161-256
|.629
|853
|19.4
|Shamet
|28
|27.4
|85-205
|.415
|58-153
|30-32
|.938
|258
|9.2
|Beverley
|36
|28.3
|110-260
|.423
|54-154
|24-38
|.632
|298
|8.3
|Zubac
|45
|17.5
|148-248
|.597
|0-2
|75-102
|.735
|371
|8.2
|Green
|36
|21.2
|82-205
|.400
|48-139
|27-35
|.771
|239
|6.6
|Harkless
|44
|22.5
|97-188
|.516
|20-60
|24-42
|.571
|238
|5.4
|Patterson
|40
|13.1
|64-166
|.386
|45-125
|19-26
|.731
|192
|4.8
|McGruder
|33
|17.4
|47-121
|.388
|18-66
|10-20
|.500
|122
|3.7
|Robinson
|37
|12.1
|44-129
|.341
|19-64
|10-17
|.588
|117
|3.2
|Kabengele
|10
|4.4
|10-22
|.455
|6-12
|3-3
|1.000
|29
|2.9
|Coffey
|2
|2.5
|2-3
|.667
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|5
|2.5
|Walton
|23
|9.7
|17-36
|.472
|9-21
|7-9
|.778
|50
|2.2
|Mann
|28
|8.4
|21-48
|.438
|2-10
|9-12
|.750
|53
|1.9
|Motley
|7
|2.4
|3-5
|.600
|1-1
|2-2
|1.000
|9
|1.3
|TEAM
|45
|240.6
|1872-4048
|.462
|521-1465
|936-1199
|.781
|5201
|115.6
|OPPONENTS
|45
|240.6
|1767-4045
|.437
|538-1570
|850-1116
|.762
|4922
|109.4
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Leonard
|37
|214
|251
|7.4
|169
|5.0
|67
|0
|68
|110
|21
|George
|12
|143
|155
|6.0
|97
|3.7
|65
|0
|38
|85
|12
|Williams
|18
|113
|131
|3.1
|258
|6.1
|59
|1
|27
|128
|8
|Harrell
|124
|191
|315
|7.2
|77
|1.8
|99
|0
|31
|84
|48
|Shamet
|3
|59
|62
|2.2
|43
|1.5
|87
|0
|12
|23
|6
|Beverley
|48
|168
|216
|6.0
|143
|4.0
|116
|1
|47
|48
|22
|Zubac
|112
|196
|308
|6.8
|43
|1.0
|102
|0
|8
|37
|42
|Green
|54
|180
|234
|6.5
|26
|.7
|96
|0
|17
|34
|15
|Harkless
|44
|131
|175
|4.0
|42
|1.0
|105
|0
|44
|42
|28
|Patterson
|26
|83
|109
|2.7
|28
|.7
|32
|0
|6
|11
|3
|McGruder
|22
|76
|98
|3.0
|23
|.7
|56
|0
|18
|14
|7
|Robinson
|5
|55
|60
|1.6
|43
|1.2
|51
|0
|12
|24
|8
|Kabengele
|1
|7
|8
|.8
|1
|.1
|6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Coffey
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|1
|.5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Walton
|2
|13
|15
|.7
|22
|1.0
|19
|0
|4
|4
|0
|Mann
|4
|23
|27
|1.0
|31
|1.1
|29
|0
|6
|14
|5
|Motley
|1
|1
|2
|.3
|5
|.7
|5
|0
|3
|4
|0
|TEAM
|513
|1653
|2166
|48.1
|1052
|23.4
|995
|4
|342
|691
|226
|OPPONENTS
|499
|1556
|2055
|45.7
|1045
|23.2
|1067
|0
|366
|677
|220
