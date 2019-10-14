1. Jin Young Ko, 68.851

2. Hyo Joo Kim, 69.264

3. Sung Hyun Park, 69.46

4. Brooke M. Henderson, 69.564

5. Mi Jung Hur, 69.571

6. Jeongeun Lee6, 69.648

7. Minjee Lee, 69.75

8. Carlota Ciganda, 69.763

9. Nelly Korda, 69.81

10. Ariya Jutanugarn, 70

11. Amy Yang, 70.015

12. Jessica Korda, 70.111

13. Shanshan Feng, 70.143

14. Inbee Park, 70.226

15. Sei Young Kim, 70.236