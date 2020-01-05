LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 79, TROY 62
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TROY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Adams
|35
|6-18
|0-0
|2-6
|2
|4
|15
|Gordon
|32
|3-14
|8-10
|2-3
|4
|0
|15
|Stampley
|27
|3-4
|2-2
|1-4
|0
|1
|8
|D.Williams
|24
|2-5
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|4
|5
|Leftridge
|20
|3-6
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|2
|6
|Norman
|20
|2-6
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|6
|Small
|20
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|3
|2
|Z.Williams
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|0
|Simon
|8
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|T.Williams
|3
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|3
|Thomas
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-61
|10-12
|7-26
|10
|18
|62
Percentages: FG .361, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Adams 3-8, Norman 2-4, T.Williams 1-1, D.Williams 1-3, Gordon 1-6, Leftridge 0-1, Stampley 0-1, Small 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Adams, Leftridge, Stampley).
Turnovers: 14 (Adams 3, D.Williams 2, Leftridge 2, Norman 2, Small 2, Gordon, Simon, Stampley).
Steals: 9 (Adams 3, Leftridge 2, Gordon, Simon, Small, Stampley).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Russell
|37
|5-12
|1-2
|1-5
|1
|2
|15
|Wilson
|36
|7-10
|4-4
|3-13
|5
|3
|18
|Smith
|33
|6-12
|3-4
|2-6
|1
|3
|15
|Temple
|30
|4-6
|3-3
|0-3
|2
|2
|12
|Johnson
|29
|0-4
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|1
|0
|Gueye
|18
|6-11
|2-2
|1-6
|1
|4
|16
|J.Williams
|11
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|3
|Aucoin
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Spenkuch
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-57
|13-15
|10-39
|11
|16
|79
Percentages: FG .509, FT .867.
3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (Russell 4-8, Gueye 2-4, Temple 1-1, J.Williams 1-2, Johnson 0-1, Wilson 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Smith 2, Russell, Wilson).
Turnovers: 19 (Wilson 5, Gueye 3, Johnson 3, Russell 3, Smith 3, Temple 2).
Steals: 6 (Wilson 3, Russell 2, Johnson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Troy
|42
|20
|—
|62
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|37
|42
|—
|79
A_3,467 (11,550).