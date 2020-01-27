L.A. Clippers 112, Orlando 97
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|L.A. CLIPPERS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Harkless
|30:55
|3-5
|0-0
|1-5
|2
|2
|8
|Patterson
|21:58
|2-4
|4-4
|1-4
|1
|3
|10
|Zubac
|21:16
|3-4
|0-0
|4-11
|1
|4
|6
|Leonard
|33:57
|11-20
|6-8
|2-14
|7
|2
|31
|Shamet
|35:53
|6-14
|3-3
|1-3
|3
|1
|19
|Williams
|26:35
|3-10
|7-8
|0-2
|1
|3
|15
|Harrell
|25:54
|7-15
|5-6
|2-5
|2
|3
|19
|Green
|15:23
|0-2
|0-0
|1-5
|2
|6
|0
|McGruder
|12:15
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Robinson
|9:23
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Mann
|4:58
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|0
|Motley
|1:31
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|37-79
|25-29
|12-53
|20
|26
|112
Percentages: FG .468, FT .862.
3-Point Goals: 13-30, .433 (Shamet 4-10, Leonard 3-6, Harkless 2-3, Patterson 2-3, Williams 2-6, Robinson 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Harrell 3, Harkless, Leonard, McGruder, Zubac).
Turnovers: 18 (Leonard 4, Zubac 4, Patterson 2, Williams 2, Green, Harkless, Harrell, McGruder, Robinson, Shamet).
Steals: 2 (Harkless, Leonard).
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ORLANDO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Birch
|26:53
|3-5
|3-4
|4-5
|0
|4
|9
|Gordon
|33:36
|3-12
|3-7
|4-10
|5
|3
|10
|Vucevic
|26:29
|5-15
|3-3
|3-7
|5
|6
|13
|Fournier
|29:55
|5-19
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|3
|11
|Fultz
|26:24
|3-7
|1-3
|0-2
|2
|0
|8
|Ross
|28:10
|3-15
|2-3
|0-3
|1
|0
|8
|Carter-Williams
|22:41
|6-11
|2-2
|2-7
|8
|4
|15
|Iwundu
|20:51
|3-5
|4-4
|1-4
|2
|1
|12
|Bamba
|20:21
|3-6
|3-4
|1-4
|1
|2
|10
|Frazier Jr.
|1:10
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Jefferson
|1:10
|0-0
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1
|Johnson
|1:10
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Law
|1:10
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|34-96
|22-32
|17-45
|27
|23
|97
Percentages: FG .354, FT .688.
3-Point Goals: 7-32, .219 (Iwundu 2-3, Bamba 1-2, Carter-Williams 1-2, Fultz 1-2, Gordon 1-4, Fournier 1-8, Vucevic 0-5, Ross 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Bamba 3, Birch 2, Fournier, Ross).
Turnovers: 6 (Vucevic 3, Fultz 2, Gordon).
Steals: 9 (Fultz 3, Bamba, Birch, Fournier, Frazier Jr., Gordon, Ross).
Technical Fouls: None
|L.A. Clippers
|26
|28
|31
|27
|—
|112
|Orlando
|28
|24
|20
|25
|—
|97
A_15,427 (18,846).