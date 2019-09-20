Kansas City-Minnesota Runs

Royals second. Alex Gordon grounds out to second base, Jorge Polanco to Marwin Gonzalez. Ryan McBroom singles to third base. Erick Mejia walks. Ryan McBroom to second. Meibrys Viloria singles to shallow center field. Erick Mejia to third. Ryan McBroom out at home. Nicky Lopez singles to left field. Meibrys Viloria to second. Erick Mejia scores. Whit Merrifield walks. Nicky Lopez to second. Meibrys Viloria to third. Adalberto Mondesi walks. Whit Merrifield to second. Nicky Lopez to third. Meibrys Viloria scores. Jorge Soler walks. Adalberto Mondesi to second. Whit Merrifield to third. Nicky Lopez scores. Hunter Dozier grounds out to third base, Miguel Sano to Marwin Gonzalez.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Royals 3, Twins 0.

Twins third. Ryan LaMarre flies out to deep center field to Erick Mejia. Mitch Garver singles to left field. Jorge Polanco doubles to deep right center field. Mitch Garver to third. Nelson Cruz homers to right field. Jorge Polanco scores. Mitch Garver scores. Eddie Rosario flies out to deep center field to Erick Mejia. Miguel Sano homers to left field. Marwin Gonzalez grounds out to second base, Nicky Lopez to Ryan McBroom.

4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 4, Royals 3.

Royals fourth. Nicky Lopez singles to center field. Whit Merrifield singles to right center field. Nicky Lopez to third. Adalberto Mondesi reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Whit Merrifield out at second. Nicky Lopez scores. Jorge Soler strikes out swinging. Hunter Dozier grounds out to shortstop, Jorge Polanco to Marwin Gonzalez.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Royals 4, Twins 4.

Royals fifth. Alex Gordon singles to right field. Ryan McBroom doubles to deep left field. Alex Gordon to third. Erick Mejia walks. Meibrys Viloria out on a sacrifice fly to left center field to Luis Arraez. Alex Gordon scores. Nicky Lopez flies out to left field to Luis Arraez. Whit Merrifield flies out to center field to Ryan LaMarre.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Royals 5, Twins 4.

Twins fifth. Mitch Garver homers to center field. Jorge Polanco flies out to left field to Alex Gordon. Nelson Cruz grounds out to shortstop, Adalberto Mondesi to Ryan McBroom. Eddie Rosario singles to right field. Miguel Sano doubles to deep left center field. Eddie Rosario scores. Marwin Gonzalez grounds out to shallow infield, Jacob Barnes to Ryan McBroom.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 6, Royals 5.

Twins seventh. Mitch Garver walks. Jorge Polanco flies out to deep right field to Whit Merrifield. Nelson Cruz homers to center field. Mitch Garver scores. Eddie Rosario strikes out swinging. Miguel Sano walks. Marwin Gonzalez strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 8, Royals 5.