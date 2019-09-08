Kansas City-Miami Runs

Marlins first. Miguel Rojas grounds out to second base, Nicky Lopez to Ryan O'Hearn. Starlin Castro homers to left field. Garrett Cooper singles to right field. Jorge Alfaro hit by pitch. Garrett Cooper to second. Harold Ramirez singles to right field. Jorge Alfaro to second. Garrett Cooper to third. Martin Prado grounds out to third base. Harold Ramirez out at second.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Marlins 1, Royals 0.

Marlins fourth. Jorge Alfaro singles to third base. Harold Ramirez flies out to right field to Jorge Soler. Martin Prado singles to shallow infield. Jorge Alfaro to second. Isan Diaz singles to center field, advances to 3rd. Martin Prado scores. Jorge Alfaro scores. Throwing error by Whit Merrifield. Lewis Brinson singles to center field. Isan Diaz scores. Sandy Alcantara out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Mike Montgomery to Nicky Lopez. Lewis Brinson to second. Miguel Rojas singles to left field, tagged out at second, Ryan McBroom to Hunter Dozier to Ryan O'Hearn to Nicky Lopez. Lewis Brinson scores.

4 runs, 5 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Marlins 5, Royals 0.

Marlins fifth. Starlin Castro walks. Garrett Cooper singles to right field. Starlin Castro to third. Jorge Alfaro strikes out swinging. Harold Ramirez reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Garrett Cooper out at second. Starlin Castro scores. Martin Prado walks. Isan Diaz walks. Martin Prado to second. Harold Ramirez to third. Lewis Brinson walks. Isan Diaz to second. Martin Prado to third. Harold Ramirez scores. Sandy Alcantara strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Marlins 7, Royals 0.

Marlins sixth. Miguel Rojas doubles to deep left field. Starlin Castro doubles to deep left field. Miguel Rojas scores. Garrett Cooper lines out to deep left center field to Whit Merrifield. Jorge Alfaro grounds out to first base, Ryan O'Hearn to Eric Skoglund. Starlin Castro to third. Harold Ramirez singles to center field. Starlin Castro scores. Martin Prado grounds out to shortstop, Humberto Arteaga to Ryan O'Hearn.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Marlins 9, Royals 0.