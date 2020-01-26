FG FT Reb
GRAMBLING ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Jackson 33 3-8 3-6 1-6 0 2 9
Cunningham 30 2-8 3-4 2-5 2 5 7
Christon 29 4-10 0-0 0-4 2 4 8
I.Smith 28 2-5 9-12 0-2 2 3 14
Gaston 22 1-3 2-3 1-3 0 5 4
Moss 21 3-8 0-2 0-1 0 1 6
Randolph 16 1-3 0-0 0-5 0 1 2
Bunch 12 1-1 1-4 1-2 0 3 3
Munford 9 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 17-48 18-31 5-28 6 24 53

Percentages: FG .354, FT .581.

3-Point Goals: 1-13, .077 (I.Smith 1-2, Jackson 0-1, Moss 0-2, Munford 0-2, Christon 0-3, Cunningham 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Christon, I.Smith, Jackson).

Turnovers: 10 (I.Smith 3, Gaston 2, Jackson 2, Christon, Cunningham, Moss).

Steals: 3 (I.Smith, Moss, Randolph).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
JACKSON ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
James 36 5-8 3-6 0-4 2 4 13
McKinnis 35 4-4 5-6 2-12 0 1 13
Jarrett 32 5-13 7-7 1-6 2 2 20
Wallis 21 2-6 2-2 1-2 0 2 6
Griffin 20 1-8 3-3 1-2 0 5 5
Lewis 17 2-4 1-3 0-0 1 2 6
Ross 14 3-5 0-0 0-1 0 4 8
Howard 10 0-0 0-0 0-4 2 1 0
McClelland 9 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Spencer 6 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Totals 200 22-49 21-27 5-31 7 24 71

Percentages: FG .449, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Jarrett 3-10, Ross 2-4, Lewis 1-2, Griffin 0-1, James 0-1, McClelland 0-1, Wallis 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 5.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Howard 2, McKinnis 2).

Turnovers: 6 (James 3, Howard, Jarrett, McKinnis).

Steals: 4 (Griffin 2, Lewis, Ross).

Technical Fouls: None.

Grambling St. 16 37 53
Jackson St. 36 35 71

A_267 (8,000).