INDIANA 66, NO. 14 NORTHWESTERN 62
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTHWESTERN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kopp
|38
|5-12
|0-0
|1-5
|3
|4
|12
|Spencer
|35
|5-8
|5-6
|0-4
|5
|3
|15
|Turner
|32
|4-9
|3-4
|0-1
|0
|0
|12
|Beran
|30
|4-7
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|5
|8
|Young
|28
|5-8
|0-0
|2-7
|3
|3
|10
|Nance
|18
|1-9
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|4
|3
|Jones
|14
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|2
|Greer
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-56
|8-10
|5-26
|13
|23
|62
Percentages: FG .446, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Kopp 2-3, Turner 1-3, Nance 1-6, Jones 0-1, Beran 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Jones 3, Beran).
Turnovers: 12 (Spencer 4, Beran 2, Greer, Jones, Kopp, Nance, Turner, Young).
Steals: 4 (Beran, Greer, Kopp, Turner).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|INDIANA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jackson-Davis
|34
|7-11
|7-9
|4-7
|1
|1
|21
|Smith
|33
|7-11
|3-5
|4-6
|1
|2
|18
|Brunk
|30
|2-6
|1-1
|4-12
|0
|1
|5
|Durham
|29
|2-7
|11-12
|0-1
|4
|0
|16
|Green
|20
|0-6
|1-2
|0-6
|2
|1
|1
|Phinisee
|18
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|4
|0
|Franklin
|15
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|2
|Hunter
|9
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|3
|Thompson
|8
|0-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|0
|Anderson
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Davis
|2
|0-0
|0-1
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-54
|23-30
|14-39
|11
|13
|66
Percentages: FG .370, FT .767.
3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (Hunter 1-2, Smith 1-2, Durham 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Phinisee 0-1, Franklin 0-2, Green 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Jackson-Davis 2, Brunk, Green).
Turnovers: 14 (Smith 5, Phinisee 3, Durham 2, Jackson-Davis 2, Brunk, Franklin).
Steals: 9 (Durham 3, Smith 3, Jackson-Davis, Phinisee, Thompson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Northwestern
|34
|28
|—
|62
|Indiana
|31
|35
|—
|66
A_13,751 (17,222).
