Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
GREEN BAY Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Patterson 12 1-2 0-2 0-0 0 1 2
Davis 30 3-9 1-2 0-3 1 4 7
Hankerson 32 4-8 0-0 1-5 3 1 8
McCloud 28 2-8 10-13 0-4 3 0 15
Schwartz 23 2-8 0-0 2-4 1 2 5
Pipes 24 1-6 0-0 0-2 2 2 3
Bell 22 5-8 0-0 0-0 2 2 11
McNair 14 3-4 1-3 2-4 0 3 7
Crist 9 0-3 0-0 1-1 2 2 0
Chevalier 4 0-0 0-0 2-2 0 0 0
Miles 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 21-56 12-20 8-25 14 17 58

Percentages: FG .375, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (Bell 1-2, McCloud 1-2, Pipes 1-4, Schwartz 1-7, Hankerson 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (McNair, Schwartz).

Turnovers: 18 (McCloud 8, Davis 3, Hankerson 2, Pipes 2, Bell, Patterson, Schwartz).

Steals: 6 (Bell, Hankerson, McCloud, McNair, Pipes, Schwartz).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
ILL.-CHICAGO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Blount 20 2-2 0-1 0-4 3 2 4
Bridges 21 3-7 0-0 1-2 2 3 6
Diggins 27 4-8 0-0 3-12 3 3 8
Ferguson 39 5-11 4-4 1-6 6 3 14
Ottey 35 6-8 4-4 0-4 1 3 18
Boahen 20 4-8 0-0 0-2 0 3 10
Ahale 17 1-5 2-2 1-2 1 0 5
Washington 12 2-3 0-0 0-1 0 1 6
Wiley 6 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Ejim 3 0-2 0-0 1-1 0 2 0
Totals 200 27-54 10-11 7-35 16 20 71

Percentages: FG .500, FT .909.

3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Washington 2-3, Ottey 2-4, Boahen 2-6, Ahale 1-5, Diggins 0-2, Ferguson 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Ferguson 3, Bridges, Diggins, Ejim).

Turnovers: 23 (Bridges 5, Ferguson 5, Blount 4, Boahen 3, Diggins 2, Ahale, Ejim, Ottey, Wiley).

Steals: 8 (Blount 2, Boahen 2, Ferguson 2, Diggins, Ottey).

Technical Fouls: None.

Green Bay 29 29 58
Ill.-Chicago 40 31 71

A_2,704 (9,500).