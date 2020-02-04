IDAHO 67, SACRAMENTO ST. 53
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|IDAHO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Blakney
|16
|2-7
|0-2
|2-3
|0
|2
|4
|Forrest
|28
|2-3
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|2
|4
|Allen
|37
|9-18
|7-8
|2-8
|1
|1
|27
|Fraser
|28
|4-6
|2-4
|1-6
|2
|2
|10
|Thacker
|14
|1-3
|2-2
|1-2
|1
|1
|4
|Quinnett
|20
|2-2
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|0
|6
|Wilson
|20
|3-6
|2-2
|0-4
|1
|2
|8
|Dixon
|16
|0-0
|1-2
|0-3
|1
|0
|1
|Thiombane
|14
|1-1
|1-2
|1-2
|3
|0
|3
|Christmas
|7
|0-0
|0-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-46
|15-24
|8-37
|11
|10
|67
Percentages: FG .522, FT .625.
3-Point Goals: 4-6, .667 (Quinnett 2-2, Allen 2-4).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Thiombane).
Turnovers: 19 (Allen 8, Fraser 3, Dixon 2, Thiombane 2, Blakney, Forrest, Quinnett, Thacker).
Steals: 5 (Allen 3, Forrest, Thacker).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SACRAMENTO ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Esposito
|17
|3-9
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|1
|7
|Patton
|24
|1-4
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|4
|2
|Davis
|27
|2-6
|0-0
|1-1
|4
|4
|4
|Mauriohooho-Le'afa
|22
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|2
|Nwachukwu
|21
|3-8
|1-2
|1-3
|0
|3
|7
|Fowler
|30
|5-15
|2-2
|5-8
|4
|1
|14
|McCullough
|16
|2-8
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|4
|FitzPatrick
|12
|3-7
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|9
|Bridges
|11
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Jacobs
|9
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|2
|Greabell
|5
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Cooke-Harper
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Monteiro
|3
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|22-68
|3-4
|11-27
|13
|21
|53
Percentages: FG .324, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (FitzPatrick 3-7, Fowler 2-8, Esposito 1-1, Bridges 0-1, Davis 0-1, Jacobs 0-1, Greabell 0-2, Mauriohooho-Le'afa 0-2, McCullough 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Patton 3, Jacobs, Nwachukwu).
Turnovers: 13 (Davis 4, Patton 3, Fowler 2, Jacobs 2, FitzPatrick, Mauriohooho-Le'afa).
Steals: 10 (Nwachukwu 3, Esposito 2, McCullough 2, Fowler, Monteiro, Patton).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Idaho
|39
|28
|—
|67
|Sacramento St.
|23
|30
|—
|53
A_612 (1,012).